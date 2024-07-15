Halifax rally for public health care: NUPGE demands immediate action from Premiers, federal government

HALIFAX, NS, July 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The National Union of Public and General Employees (NUPGE) will join the rally for public health care to be held in Halifax on Tuesday, July 16 during Canada's Premiers' summer gathering. NUPGE President, Bert Blundon announced the union's National Executive Board, representing 425,000 members across the country, has scheduled its summer meeting to coincide with the Council of the Federation, in order to deliver a unified and urgent message for decisive action on health care.

"This is a make-or-break moment for public health care in Canada," said Blundon. "Our governments must work together on a credible plan to tackle staffing shortages, improve retention, and ensure accessibility to quality health care in all communities. Let's be clear: Privatization has been a catastrophic failure—too costly, chaotic, and ineffective. It's time to return to a serious commitment to public health care."

Health care professionals who make up over a third of NUPGE membership, have identified shortages, chronic underfunding, and flawed policies as the root causes of the current health care crisis.

Blundon said any meaningful strategy will need to involve those who are tasked with delivering care to Canadians every day. "These dedicated professionals have invaluable insights and recommendations to share. They need to be at the table if we want real change."

The rally for public health care will be held in Halifax, Tuesday, July 16, 2024 – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Peace and Friendship Park, Hollis St.



NUPGE President Bert Blundon will be available for interviews.

