HALIFAX, NS, April 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is committed to keeping Canadian communities safe from illicit drugs.

Today, the CBSA announced the significant seizure of over 95 kilograms of opium at the Port of Halifax in Nova Scotia.

On March 21, 2023, border services officers at the Halifax Container Examination Facility completed an examination of a shipping container. Using detection tools and technology, the examination revealed over 900 packages of suspected opium concealed within a single shipping container arriving from the United Arab Emirates. The total weight of the suspected narcotics was over 95 kilograms. After undergoing laboratory testing, the narcotics were confirmed to be opium.

This operation was led by the CBSA's Halifax Container Examination Team which is responsible for examining high-risk containers and cargo arriving in Canada by sea via the Port of Halifax. A number of CBSA teams assisted with the operation, including the Waterfront Cargo Inspection Unit, Intelligence and Enforcement Operations, Detector Dog Services, Commercial Operations and Marine Operations.

The narcotics were transferred to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) for further investigation. The CBSA and RCMP collaborate on investigations to prevent illegal drug smuggling and organized crime from threatening the safety and well-being of our communities.

"The safety and security of our communities is our top priority. Our work at the border is crucial to stopping illicit drugs from coming into Canada and to disrupting criminal activity. I want to thank CBSA employees for their quick and decisive action to keep our country safe."

- The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety

"I am proud of the work our officers do every day to protect Canadians. This seizure represents our ongoing commitment to intercepting contraband at the border, and keeping harmful narcotics from reaching our communities."

- Isabelle MacLennan, Acting Director, Commercial and Trade Operations – Atlantic Region

In 2022, the CBSA seized over 6,100 kg of opium across the country. For the latest enforcement statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.





In February 2022 , the CBSA announced the seizure of 96 kg of opium from shipping containers in Halifax, Nova Scotia .





, the CBSA announced the seizure of 96 kg of opium from shipping containers in . In Canada , opium poppy and its derivatives are controlled under Schedule I of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA). Any activity involving opium poppy and the opiates derived from these plants must follow the requirements set out in the CDSA and the Narcotic Control Regulations (NCR). These laws allow Canada to meet its obligations under international drug control treaties. Only licensed dealers under the NCR are allowed to import or export opium, with a valid permit.





, opium poppy and its derivatives are controlled under Schedule I of the (CDSA). Any activity involving opium poppy and the opiates derived from these plants must follow the requirements set out in the CDSA and the (NCR). These laws allow to meet its obligations under international drug control treaties. Only licensed dealers under the NCR are allowed to import or export opium, with a valid permit. On the illicit drug market, opium is often chemically processed into highly addictive heroin and other harmful synthetic opioids.





If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line.





Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to contact their local police or the RCMP at 1-800-803-RCMP (7267). Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca , or use the P3 Tips App.

