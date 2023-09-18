MONTREAL, Sept. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - HalfSerious, a reference in strategic consulting and digital product creation, is proud to celebrate the official opening of its new offices at 4080 Rue Saint-Jacques, Montreal, QC H4C 1J2. This event will take place on September 22, 2023, starting at 5:00 pm. The office is housed in a stunningly restored historic bank; a breathtaking transformation by Extra Architecture , under the artistic direction of Clara Charbonneau. They added a unique touch with fur on the ceiling, a section inspired by the world of Mario Bros, and a central mini-house!

With this expansion into new premises in Montreal, we are reinforcing our commitment to our customers and partners, thereby confirming our position as a leader in digital transformation in Quebec and North America.

"We operate on a hybrid model, but that has never stopped us from investing in incredible headquarters! This is our HQ, the place where our team and our customers innovate, collaborate and celebrate their successes. Our space is designed to inspire, stimulate and ultimately help everyone to give their best while enjoying the adventure," shares Eric Bourget, the company's CEO.

For media members who may not have received a physical invitation, please confirm your attendance at [email protected]. We look forward to sharing this memorable moment with you.

ABOUT HALFSERIOUS

HalfSerious is a leader in digital transformation for mid-sized and major companies in North America, combining creativity and technological expertise. In addition to solving business problems, HalfSerious aims to create a sustainable culture of innovation for its customers. Its expertise spans a wide range of economic sectors, including real estate, mining, online notarization, transportation and the harnessing of Artificial Intelligence.

For further information: For all details and requests for visits or interviews with Éric Bourget, Media contact: Julie Lefebvre, Telephone: 514-991-5562, E-mail: [email protected] ; Source: Julie Lefebvre, Communications and Marketing Director at HalfSerious