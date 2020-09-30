Half of small businesses say digital communication will be even more vital in 2021

Pandemic forced businesses to pivot away from in-person communication and turn to digital solutions to connect with customers

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Small business owners shifted their communication with customers from in-person to digital channels as a result of COVID-19 and the trend toward digital is projected to continue, finds a new report by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB). In fact, half of business owners (51 per cent) predict they will rely on digital communications a lot more in the coming year.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, two in five (41 per cent) small businesses reduced in-person communication with their customers and 6 per cent stopped meeting with their customers entirely. Video conferencing is the top communication platform adopted by businesses during the pandemic (15 per cent), and 46 per cent report they increased their use of email.

The report also found customer-specific differences in the types of communication channels businesses pivoted toward: businesses that sell to other businesses (B2B) saw the biggest rates of adoption or increased use of video-conferencing, and app-based messaging, while businesses that sell to consumers (B2C) are more likely to have turned to social media platforms, like Facebook Messenger and Instagram Direct.

"Small businesses thrive because of the relationships they have with their customers, but they have had to shift the ways they connect with customers," said Mandy D'Autremont, Senior Director, Member Experience and Strategy at CFIB. "They have been forced to adapt to the pandemic and it prevented many from being able to see their customers in-person. Digital communication channels allowed many business owners to maintain their relationships with their customers, but this shift comes with its own unique set of challenges."

New communication methods pose new challenges

46 per cent of business owners are overwhelmed by having to keep track of too many digital communication channels

38 per cent forget to check for messages on digital platforms.

"The rapid shift to digital communication has meant the difference between surviving and closing down entirely for some businesses, for example enabling customers to order curbside pickup over email or find new businesses over Instagram. Now, as we are seeing the start of a second wave in parts of the country, digital communication is going to continue being an essential tool for many businesses," added D'Autremont. "We urge any business owners who need help adopting new tools to call CFIB's Business Helpline or visit cfib.ca to get free one-on-one help."

For more details, read the full Connecting with Customers during the Pandemic report. This is the first in the Transformation of Canada's Small Businesses series of reports CFIB will release this fall.

About CFIB

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is Canada's largest association of small and medium-sized businesses with 110,000 members across every industry and region. CFIB is dedicated to increasing business owners' chances of success by driving policy change at all levels of government, providing expert advice and tools, and negotiating exclusive savings. Learn more at cfib.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Federation of Independent Business

For further information: For media enquiries or interviews, please contact: Milena Stanoeva, CFIB, 647-464-2814, [email protected]

Related Links

www.cfib.ca

