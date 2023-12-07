Half of Canada's Top 40 Research Hospitals Are in Ontario

Ontario Hospitals Play Critical Role in Canadian Health Care Advancements and Innovation

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, 20 Ontario research hospitals have been celebrated for their excellence in health research and for seeking to improve the delivery of health care in Canada. It's a reminder of the vital role hospitals play in driving health care innovation and improving health care outcomes across Canada today.

Each year, Research Infosource Inc. releases a list of Canada's Top 40 Research Hospitals, which is determined by total research spend by institute. Investments come primarily from philanthropy, government and industry, and support the innovative research activities at each organization.

"Ontario research hospitals play a tremendous role in driving health care innovation in Canada," said Anthony Dale, President and CEO of the Ontario Hospital Association (OHA). "Investments in hospital-based research have led to significant clinical advancements and improvements in the delivery of health care services. Moving forward, as Canada's population grows and ages, Ontario's hospitals will play an anchor role in reimagining and redesigning health care services in their communities to meet this evolving need."

Hospital-based research occurs at the intersection of patients, clinicians, clinician-scientists, and other researchers with linkages to universities, medical schools, and leading-edge biotech firms. Nowhere else are researchers as connected to patients or as involved in the delivery of care as in hospitals. In recent years, hospitals have made breakthroughs in areas such as kidney, respiratory and cardiovascular disease.

Ontario research hospitals attracted $1.82 billion in investment in 2021-22, an increase of 6.5 per cent over 2020-2021. This investment allows the sector to drive innovations that transform patient care and health care operations. Hospitals have also fostered strategic partnerships through national networks to improve Canada's clinical trials and pandemic preparedness.

Ontario's research hospitals also attract and nurture scientific talent and contribute to Canada's economic growth and prosperity. Since 2017-18, Ontario's research hospitals have generated nearly 1,400 intellectual property disclosures and $162 million in commercialization revenue from more than 680 products, which are critical to strengthening the Canadian economy and competitiveness on a global scale.

"The OHA is proud of Ontario's research hospitals for their contributions in improving health care delivery and health outcomes," said Dale. "Moving forward, the OHA and its member hospitals will continue to play a leadership role in re-engineering hospital-based care so that scientific, technological and clinical breakthroughs are adopted."

The following Ontario hospitals have been named among Canada's Top 40 Research Hospitals for 2023:

University Health Network Hospital for Sick Children The Ottawa Hospital London Health Sciences Centre/ St. Joseph's Health Care London Hamilton Health Sciences Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre Unity Health Toronto Sinai Health Centre for Addiction and Mental Health St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton Kingston Health Sciences Centre Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario Baycrest Women's College Hospital The Royal Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital Bruyère Hôpital Montfort Trillium Health Partners Health Sciences North

About the Ontario Hospital Association

Established in 1924, the OHA serves as the voice of the province's public hospitals, supporting them through advocacy, knowledge translation and member engagement, labour relations, and data and analytics with the goal of helping hospitals build a better health system. The OHA is also attuned to the broader strategic questions facing the future of the province's health care system and we work to ensure Ontario's hospitals have a voice in shaping this longer-term vision.

SOURCE Ontario Hospital Association

For further information: Marina Bozic, Ontario Hospital Association, [email protected]