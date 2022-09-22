Halcones Precious Metals Corp. Announces Listing on the TSX Venture Exchange

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR OVER U.S. NEWSWIRES/

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Halcones Precious Metals Corp. ( TSXV: HPM) ("Halcones" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares have been listed and admitted to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), with trading to commence as of the opening of market today under the symbol "HPM". The Company completed its qualifying transaction with Halcones Precious Metals Inc., as previously announced in its press release dated September 20, 2022, and further details can be found in the Company's filing statement (the "Filing Statement") dated September 13, 2022. The Filing Statement is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Halcones Precious Metals Corp.

Halcones is a publicly-traded company which owns an option (the "Option") to acquire 100% of the right, title and interest of the Carachapampa project located in Diego de Almagro, Copiapo, Chile (the "Carachapampa Project" or the "Project").

The Carachapampa Project is located within the northeast part of the Maricunga Belt. The property is tied onto the Nueva Esperanza Property of Kingsgate which is a recent discovery. Other important deposits in the region include Salares Norte (Goldfields) and La Coipa (Kinross). The Project comprises 12 claims covering 2,868 hectares and is 2 km southeast of the Chimberos deposit, gold-silver past producing open pit mine.

The Carachapampa Project and adjacent production and development projects are part of a high sulfidation, epithermal gold environment. An important aspect of the area is that the erosional level is such that the mineralized zones now occur relatively close to or at the surface in this part of the belt. There is a thin layer of post-mineralization volcanic cover and the basement rocks can be prospected through windows in the cover. A second critical criterion is that high sulfidation deposits occur on the flank of volcanic domes. Two such volcanic domes have been identified on the Project. There are four main target areas identified to date on the Carachapampa Project, all with disseminated gold mineralization. Recent trenching in the Northeast Target returned values of up to 20.9 g/t gold in disseminated mineralization, not in veins. This area also features a well-defined IP anomaly (resisitivity and chargeability) associated with the window of basement rocks that were sampled through the volcanic cover.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared by David Gower, a director of Halcones, and a "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101.

Paul Pint, Chief Executive Officer