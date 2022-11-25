HalalMeals Toronto launches "0% discount for customers and 100% discount for someone in need" Black Friday 1000 Meals Campaign

Instead of offering a discount, HalalMeals is encouraging customers to pay full price for their meal delivery and help give 100% off to someone in need in the local community, for their 1000 meals campaign this Black Friday.

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - HalalMeals Toronto, leading prepared halal meal delivery service in Ontario announced today that they will be flipping the Black Friday narrative this year. Instead of offering customers a discount and promoting the usual spending and consumption on Black Friday weekend, HalalMeals is asking customers to pay full price for their meal delivery order for the week and they will be donating a meal to the local community. This campaign hopes to provide 1000 meals to those who are struggling this time of the year.

Food bank use rose to the highest levels in Canadian history in 2022. The top three reasons people accessed a food bank this year were due to food costs, low provincial social assistance rates, and housing costs. To do their part and help address food insecurity in the community, HalalMeals hopes to garner support for their 1000 Meals Campaign.

1000 Meals Campaign Details:

Place your HalalMeals order between Friday November 25th and Tuesday November 29th, 2022

and For every order purchased, HalalMeals will be donating a meal to families in need.

Meals will be distributed in the GTA by the charity partners Humaniti Charity and National Zakat Foundation

"We are excited to launch our 1000 Meals Campaign this Black Friday. We want to provide nutritious winter meals to as many people as possible who are struggling with food insecurity. I know what we're doing is going away from the whole concept of Black Friday and discounts. But when I see the number of people and charity partners reaching out for support with vulnerable families in our community this season, it just makes sense to do this instead of a discount", said Mohammad Sheikh, Co-Founder and CEO of HalalMeals. "HalalMeals was founded on an act of kindness and we've made it a central pillar of our organization. And we hope to continue our tradition of supporting families in need."

This announcement comes on the heels of over 500,000 meals being delivered by HalalMeals since their inception in 2017.

For further information: Mohammad Sheikh, [email protected]