Haisla Nation and Seaspan awarded LNG Canada escort and harbor tugs contract

"HaiSea Marine is majority-owned by the Haisla," says Crystal Smith, Chief Councillor of the Haisla Nation. "Our agreement with Seaspan ensures our members will have access to employment, training and procurement opportunities on the contract with LNG Canada. The opportunity to work locally in the marine industry is of great significance to the Haisla people."

Benefits will also be available to the Gitxaala Nation and the Gitga'at Nation through a transit agreement with the Haisla.

During operations, LNG carriers will require harbour tugs to provide berthing and unberthing assistance in Kitimat. The tugs will also provide transportation of material and personnel, marine emergency response, firefighting and oil pollution response. Escort tugs are required to escort LNG carriers from Triple Island to the facility in Kitimat, approximately 159 nautical miles. The tugs are yet to be constructed and will go into service shortly prior to production commencing, which is estimated before mid-next decade.

"Seaspan owns a large fleet, has extensive new build experience and has the largest pool of tug masters and engineers in BC, providing us with the scale to train for and operate the project in a cost-efficient manner," says Frank Butzelaar, CEO Seaspan Marine Transportation. "Our innovative training and safety programs ensure that HaiSea mariners will be well prepared to support the safest project on earth."

Vancouver-based Robert Allan Ltd., an independent, privately owned firm of consulting naval architects and marine engineers, has been contracted to design the new vessels.



"LNG Canada has committed to ensuring benefits from our project accrue to First Nations, local communities and BC businesses, and this contract is part of that commitment," says Peter Zebedee, CEO of LNG Canada. "The legacy the LNG Canada project will leave, in part, is the long-term, high-skilled jobs for First Nations and local community members. HaiSea was selected because they were able to demonstrate technical capability, operational expertise, and training at world class levels."

HaiSea Marine is a joint venture partnership between the Haisla First Nation and Seaspan ULC. Both partners have considerable experience and knowledge of operating in Northern British Columbia, making HaiSea a natural choice for providing responsible and dependable marine services in the region.

The LNG Canada joint venture is building a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility in Kitimat, British Columbia, Canada, which will initially consist of two LNG processing units, referred to as "trains." LNG Canada is a joint venture comprised of Royal Dutch Shell plc, through its affiliate Shell Canada Energy (40%); PETRONAS, through its wholly-owned entity, North Montney LNG Limited Partnership (25%); PetroChina Company Limited, through its subsidiary PetroChina Canada Limited (15%); Mitsubishi Corporation, through its subsidiary Diamond LNG Canada Ltd. (15%); and Korea Gas Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Kogas Canada LNG Ltd (5%). It is operated through LNG Canada Development Inc.

