Hagwilget Village Moves Forward After Ending Lawsuit

HAGWILGET VILLAGE, BC, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Following a multi-year investigation conducted by an independent law firm, the current Hagwilget Village Council has ended a lawsuit filed by a former Chief and Council in 2021. The lawsuit alleged negligence, breach of contract, and mismanagement and possible misuse of funds from a community trust set up after Hagwilget Village settled a historical claim against Canada in 2008 for $21.5 million. The allegations were against the then former Chief Councillor Dora Wilson, Royal Trust, the Edmison Mehr accounting firm in Smithers, several former trustees of the Hagwilget Trust, and other unnamed individuals.

Based on the results of the independent law firm's investigation, Hagwilget Village Council determined that it was not in the best interest of the community to continue with the lawsuit, and it was ended in mid-2023.

"The exhaustive investigation that we commissioned found that there was no legal or evidentiary basis to support the lawsuit's allegations," said Deputy Chief Jesse Stoeppler. "The lawsuit functioned as a costly distraction consuming a tremendous amount of time and energy. We are excited to now use our energy, time and resources for what's at the forefront of our focus: the Hagwilget Village community and membership."

The investigation cleared all named in the lawsuit, including Dora Wilson, of wrongdoing. Ms. Wilson, the current Chief of Hagwilget Village, did not participate in decisions about the investigation or ending the lawsuit.

"Dora has contributed so much to the community for literally decades," continued Deputy Chief Stoeppler. "We are glad but not surprised that the investigation cleared her very good name and reputation. She is a pillar of the community."

Long-time Hagwilget Village Council member Sheila Joseph added, "I am glad that the lawsuit is finished and now in the past. We and our staff are working hard to ensure a very bright present and future for the community and our members."

Quick Facts

Hagwilget Village is a vibrant Gitxsan and Wet'suwet'en community of nearly 850 members adjacent to the Bulkley River at New Hazelton, BC . Hagwilget means "place of the gentle or quiet people" in the Gitxsan language.

. Hagwilget means "place of the gentle or quiet people" in the Gitxsan language. In 2008, Hagwilget agreed to receive $21.5 million from Canada as compensation for destruction of the village's fishery when the Department of Fisheries dynamited several large boulders in the nearby Bulkley River in 1959. Most of those funds were turned into a community trust for the long-term benefit of Hagwilget Village, and language and cultural renewal.

from as compensation for destruction of the village's fishery when the Department of Fisheries dynamited several large boulders in the nearby Bulkley River in 1959. Most of those funds were turned into a community trust for the long-term benefit of Hagwilget Village, and language and cultural renewal. Hagwilget Village is home to knowledge keepers, brilliant artisans, and a bank branch serving the region.

Media Contacts: Councillor Sheila Joseph, Tel. 778-202-7937