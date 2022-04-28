Hagerty Garage + Social Toronto Hosts Unveiling of the Restored Fossmobile™, Canada's First Gas Powered Car

In 1897, shortly after trying the first electric horseless carriage and being unimpressed by the limited range, George Foss went on to create the first successful Canadian internal combustion, gasoline-powered engine. The Fossmobile™ was a four-wheeled, four-horsepower, single-cylinder automobile with a top speed of 24 kilometers per hour, which was an incredibly unique and modern alternative to contemporary horse-powered transportation.

"We're honoured to be hosting the unveiling of an iconic piece of Canadian history," says Natasha De Melis, Territory Marketing Specialist, Hagerty Canada. "As a company rooted in saving car culture for future generations, we couldn't think of a better place to host this tribute and honour the Foss family's contribution to automotive history."

The tribute to the Fossmobile™ was meticulously assembled by the talented craftsmen at Legendary Motorcar Company of Milton, Ontario. Legendary's craftspeople have taken all of the parts of this unique project and given them a full run-through, restoring components when possible and fabricating new parts from scratch when necessary. Since there is little documentation on the technical design of the car, Ron and the shop made decisions based on photographs, a handful of known measurements and period technology.

Since the car's construction pre-dates colour photography, Ron made well-informed choices for the shade and design of the car, including for interiors such as the seat cushions. The wheels that came with the chassis have been restored and refinished, keeping the tires white as they were back in the day before carbon was introduced to rubber. A skilled woodworker was enlisted to rebuild the body, seat and engine cowl while Ron has rebuilt a majority of the engine.

"My goal is to correctly inform Canadians of this achievement and largely untold story," says Foss. "The automobile has become such an important part of worldwide society; it's time that we celebrate the major role that Canada - and my grandfather - played in this process.."

The restored Fossmobile will be an authentic, museum-quality tribute to Canada's first internal-combustion automobile. You can read more about the history of the Fossmobile™ on Fossmobile.ca , where Ron has documented much of his grandfather's history and that of the car. The Fossmobile will be on display at Hagerty Garage + Social Toronto until April 28, at which point it will be transferred to Halton Hills.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Based in Traverse City, Michigan, Hagerty's purpose is to save driving and car culture for future generations and its mission is to build a global business to fund that purpose. Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand offering integrated membership products and programs as well as a specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, Hagerty Drivers Foundation, Hagerty DriveShare, Hagerty Valuation Tools, Hagerty Media, MotorsportReg, Hagerty Garage + Social, Hagerty Marketplace, The Amelia, the Detroit Concours d'Elegance, the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance, the California Mille, Motorworks Revival and more. For more information on Hagerty, please visit www.hagerty.com , or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

More information can be found at newsroom.hagerty.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect Hagerty's current intentions, expectations, or beliefs regarding its business. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "likely," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "project," "projection," "seek," "can," "could," "may," "should," "would," "will," the negatives thereof and other words and terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. Factors that may cause our actual decisions or results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements include: (i) Hagerty's ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the subject of this release, which may be affected by, among other things, competition and the ability of Hagerty to grow and management growth profitability; (ii) the future financial performance of Hagerty; (iii) new entrants into the market or current competitors of Hagerty developing preferred offerings; (iv) the loss of one or more of Hagerty's distribution partners; (v) Hagerty's inability to prevent, monitor, or detect fraudulent activity, including transactions with insurance policies or payments of claims; (vi) Hagerty's ability to attract and retain members; (vii) Hagerty's ability to prevent cyberattacks or breaches of data security; (viii) regulatory changes affecting Hagerty; (ix) unexpected increases in the frequency or severity of insurance claims against Hagerty; and other risks and uncertainties listed in Hagerty's Form S-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on December 21, 2021. There is no assurance that any forward-looking statements will materialize. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect expectations only as of this date. Hagerty does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only at the date on which it is made, and Hagerty does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Hagerty

For further information: Hagerty Media Contacts: Kevin Fisher, Hagerty, [email protected]; Kevin Behar, Pomp & Circumstance, [email protected]