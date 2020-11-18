Hagerty and Oro Station announce strategic partnership in automotive innovation, preservation and education

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Hagerty today announced a strategic partnership with Oro Station, developers of a new 200-acre automotive innovation hub located adjacent to the Lake Simcoe Regional Airport in Oro-Medonte, Ontario, 130 km north of Toronto.

The site will feature 500,000 square feet of industrial space dedicated to automotive research, engineering and development, including a 4.1 km FIA Grade 3 motor circuit with dynamic driving areas. Set against the backdrop of a rapidly evolving Canadian auto industry, Oro Station will be an innovative home for nimble, forward-thinking businesses eager to stake a claim in the future of transportation.

"The vision of Oro Station is to create an environment dedicated to all things automotive, with a focus on innovation, preservation and education," says Geoffrey Campbell, founder of Oro Station. "The project has been over a decade in the making and the result of relentless passion and we are thrilled to be working with Hagerty. Their goal of growing automotive culture and expanding the number of driving experiences available to car enthusiasts is one we enthusiastically share."

Hagerty is a global automotive lifestyle company and the world's largest provider of specialty insurance for classic, collector and enthusiast vehicles.

"Geoffrey's vision for this facility is incredibly comprehensive and fits our corporate mission to save driving and car culture for future generations," said Amy Pearson-Blay, vice president of Hagerty Canada, based in Richmond Hill, Ontario.

Pearson-Blay said one potential collaboration between the two companies could be support for post-secondary courses in automotive restoration to bring the next generation into the hobby.

About Oro Station

Oro Station is a new automotive venue located in Oro-Medonte, Ontario, Canada. Having recently begun construction, Oro Station will be home to the future of automotive innovation and education, while providing specialized services in motorsports, automotive restoration, and advanced technical engineering. The site will feature 500,000 square feet of industrial space dedicated to automotive research, engineering and development, including a 4.1km motor circuit with dynamic driving areas. With a diverse member mix, Oro Station and Bexley Motor Club will create connections between enthusiasts and experts alike and establish a vibrant community with an eye towards the future of the automotive industry in Canada.

For more information, visit www.orostation.ca.

About Hagerty

Hagerty is an automotive lifestyle brand. Our mission is keep driving alive for car lovers and drive positive change in the world. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, Hagerty DriveShare, Hagerty Valuation Tools, Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, Hagerty Media , MotorsportReg , Hagerty Garage + Social and more. Hagerty is the world's largest provider of specialty insurance for enthusiast vehicles and supports keeping car culture alive through youth programs, the Historic Vehicle Association (HVA), the RPM Foundation and more. For more information, call (800) 922-4050 or visit www.hagerty.com.

