Hach Unveils the NH6000sc: A Game-Changer in Ammonia Monitoring Technology

LOVELAND, Colo., Feb. 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- Today, Hach proudly introduces the NH6000sc ammonia analyzer to the North American market, built with trusted Gas Sensing Electrode (GSE) technology to deliver six months of uninterrupted operation with 30% less reagent consumption. Designed to simplify operations and improve efficiency, the NH6000sc features a sleek, modern design with visible indicator lights and durable construction. With streamlined maintenance workflows that reduce operator touchpoints by up to 67% and only two required maintenance tasks per year, the NH6000sc enhances usability and sets a new benchmark for ammonia monitoring across the water industry.

The NH6000sc transforms ammonia analysis by making it easier, more efficient, and more reliable than ever before. Designed with operators in mind, it cuts maintenance needs in half compared to earlier models and introduces practical features like grab sampling, allowing users to easily compare lab and field results. Automatic calibration, validation, and cleaning take the guesswork out of maintaining accuracy, while predictive diagnostics help prevent unexpected downtime. Additionally, the NH6000sc features a compressor with a 50% longer lifespan, requiring replacement only once every four years instead of two—greatly reducing the time and effort spent on routine maintenance.

The NH6000sc takes performance to the next level with its newly integrated FX610 and FX620 filtration systems, thoughtfully designed to address the real-world challenges faced by water professionals. The FX610 is 70% lighter than previous models, simplifying both installation and ongoing maintenance, while the FX620 offers advanced air-cleaning and flow-detection capabilities for dependable, worry-free operation. These filtration modules streamline workflows, improve safety, and ensure a consistent sample supply—making the NH6000sc a valuable solution for those seeking to boost efficiency and overcome operational hurdles in municipal and industrial applications.

"The NH6000sc represents a true advancement in water quality analysis by addressing the key challenges faced by our customers. From simplifying compliance with new regulations to reducing maintenance touchpoints, this solution is designed to save time, increase uptime, and enhance safety during operation. Paired with our service expertise, it's more than an analyzer—it's a trusted partnership in operational efficiency." – Tom Bolling, President at Hach

The NH6000sc isn't just functional; it's a bold statement in modern instrumentation design. Discover how it can transform your water quality monitoring operations by visiting Hach.com.

About Hach

Hach, a global water analysis and innovation company, develops reliable, accurate instrumentation and chemistries that ensure water quality for people around the world. Hach makes water analysis better through products that provide our customers with solutions across a variety of industries like municipal, food, power and production. An operating company of Veralto, which became publicly traded in October 2023, Hach offers a broad portfolio of water analytics and differentiated water treatment solutions that safeguard the quality of our world's most important resource. Visit www.Hach.com to learn more.

