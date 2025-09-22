Hach Launches EZ sc Series of Online Analyzers: A Smarter, Simpler Way to Monitor Water Quality

LOVELAND, Colo., Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ -- Hach, a global leader in water quality analysis, today launched the new EZ sc Series of online analyzers, an upgrade to the existing EZ Series portfolio. Developed in response to valuable customer feedback and evolving market trends, the new EZ sc Series is designed to simplify every step of water quality monitoring. Guided workflows walk operators through set-up and maintenance with confidence, remote alerts put critical updates at their fingertips, and reagent counters keep performance on track - helping teams avoid downtime and stay ahead of regulatory demands.

Introducing the upgraded EZ sc Series. Maximum Insight with Minimal Effort.

Covering organics, nutrients, trace metals, and inorganics, the EZ sc Series provides comprehensive process monitoring, while the new grab sample feature adds confidence, ensuring results remain consistent between lab and process measurements. Featuring broad measurement range capabilities and multi-stream functionality, the EZ sc Series makes water quality monitoring easier and more dependable. By consolidating feature options, Hach reduced the number of product variants customers need to choose from by 80% - streamlining configuration so operators can quickly and confidently select the right solution.

"Every facility is different, and operators need tools that can adapt to their unique challenges," said Nicole Puhl, VP Product & Strategy, Hach. "With the EZ sc Series, we have created an online analyzer that measures a wide range of parameters and integrates easily into existing systems - all while keeping operations simple. It is about giving our customers flexibility without adding complexity, so they can stay ahead of changing needs."

Key Benefits of the EZ sc Series Online Analyzer:

The EZ sc Series online analyzer reflects Hach's ongoing commitment to innovation that simplifies compliance, protects infrastructure, and improves water quality worldwide. To learn more, visit http://bit.ly/42BuA9h.

About Hach

Hach, a global water analysis and innovation company, develops reliable, accurate instrumentation and chemistries that ensure water quality for people around the world. Hach makes water analysis better through products that provide our customers with solutions across a variety of industries like municipal, food, power and production. An operating company of Veralto, which became publicly traded in October 2023, Hach offers a broad portfolio of water analytics and differentiated water treatment solutions that safeguard the quality of our world's most important resource. Visit www.Hach.com to learn more.

