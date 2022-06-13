HABITAT FOR HUMANITY WELCOMES YORKTON FAMILY HOME

YORKTON, SK, June 13, 2022 /CNW/ - A new home is now complete for a Habitat family in Yorkton. The project was funded through a $65,000 partnership between the federal and provincial governments through the Canada-Saskatchewan bilateral agreement under the National Housing Strategy.

Today, George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, and Greg Ottenbreit, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Yorkton, on behalf of the Honourable Gene Makowsky, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC), joined Habitat for Humanity representatives and community members to present a Yorkton family with the keys to their new home.

The home is a raised bungalow with four bedrooms and the basement will be developed with an additional bedroom to accommodate family growth.

The Habitat for Humanity model of affordable homeownership bridges a gap for people who face barriers to homeownership and would not otherwise qualify for a traditional mortgage. Local Habitat for Humanity organizations in every province and territory across Canada help build and rehabilitate decent and affordable homes, from single-family houses to multi-unit developments. With the help of volunteers and donors, Habitat helps families build their own homes and pay an affordable mortgage geared to their income. Safe, decent and affordable homeownership plays a critical role in helping families build a foundation for a life with better choices and more opportunities.

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Our government is committed to providing housing for families here in Yorkton and across the country. Through our combined efforts with Habitat Saskatchewan, a single mom and her family now have a place to call their very own that will contribute to their economic and social well-being for many years to come. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview

"Through the generosity, commitment and hard work of Habitat Saskatchewan and local businesses and donors, a Yorkton family now has a beautiful new home to serve as the foundation to create memories, reach their goals and build an even brighter future in their community. We appreciate their support as our government works to make affordable housing more accessible and to support families in housing need." – Greg Ottenbreit, MLA for Yorkton

"Having you own home, or castle as I always say, is an incredible moment in anyone's life. The stability, comfort and safety a home creates impacts families in such a positive way it is beyond words. To those who selflessly gave your time, resources, diligence and commitment to improve a family's life is beyond measure. The City of Yorkton is built by people like you and this is what community is all about. Yorkton is fortunate to have such a caring organization like Habitat help those in need, and this project could not have happened without the businesses who have stepped up to the plate to offer their materials and time. This is a true example of commitment to better our community. On behalf of City Council, we offer our heartfelt congratulations and hope we can continue to witness many more successful projects into the future." – Mitch Hippsley, Mayor of Yorkton

"It is incredible to see the hard work and dedication from our Yorkton Chapter Volunteer committee and the Whitespruce Provincial Training Centre build program. Without their help we wouldn't have been able to build our ninth home in Yorkton and support this very deserving family. Knowing that the community of Yorkton comes together to help a single mom in need of safe and affordable housing means the world to Habitat Saskatchewan. Thank you to all of our donors, sponsors, community partners, volunteers and staff. Your endless contributions make a critical difference to our ability to build homes and help families that need a stable place to call home." – Denis Perrault, Chief Executive Officer of Habitat for Humanity Saskatchewan

Since 2009, SHC has provided Habitat for Humanity with more than $12 million . This has allowed Habitat to build or complete 206 homeownership units in 14 communities across Saskatchewan .

. This has allowed Habitat to build or complete 206 homeownership units in 14 communities across . Including this project, SHC has invested $510,000 into Habitat projects in Yorkton .

into Habitat projects in . Saskatchewan Housing Corporation provided $65,000 in funding for this home, through its partnership with Canada Mortgage Housing Corporation through the National Housing Strategy (NHS). All funding provided under the NHS is cost-shared 50/50 by the federal and provincial governments.

in funding for this home, through its partnership with Canada Mortgage Housing Corporation through the National Housing Strategy (NHS). All funding provided under the NHS is cost-shared 50/50 by the federal and provincial governments. Key sponsors with cash donations towards this project are Westland Insurance and The Mosaic Company. In-kind donations have been provided by RH Electric, the Tachane Foundation and the Knights of Columbus .

. The home was built through a partnership between Whitespruce Provincial Training Centre and Habitat. The programming is facilitated by recognized post-secondary institutions and works with inmates through certified vocational training programs where inmates build houses while acquiring skills for the home construction industry.

Pursuant to the NHS, the Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement will invest $449.9 million over the next 10 years, cost matched by the federal and provincial governments, in housing across the province. The Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan have reached an agreement on the first three-year action plan.

over the next 10 years, cost matched by the federal and provincial governments, in housing across the province. The Governments of and have reached an agreement on the first three-year action plan. Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $72+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

