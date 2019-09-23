Habitat Craft Cannabis Ltd. Announces Receipt of Micro-Cultivation License to Grow Cannabis at Proprietary Aquaponics Facility

Sustainable and organic cannabis just became a reality

CHASE, BC, Sept. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Habitat Craft Cannabis Ltd. ("Habitat"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Deepwater Agriculture Corporation (dba Habitat Life Sciences), is pleased to announce that it has received a micro-cultivation licence from Health Canada. The licence gives Habitat the ability to begin cultivation at its fully constructed aquaponics facility in Chase, B.C.

Habitat uses a highly-sustainable method of growing craft cannabis and coho salmon at its cultivation facility. Harnessing a proprietary closed-loop water management system called aquaponics, which ties together fish farming (aquaculture) and plant cultivation without the use of soil (hydroponics), to garner a terpene-rich and cannabinoid-rich flower. With this technology, Habitat is gearing up to become one of the most eco-responsible cultivators in the world.

"We are the first aquaponic cannabis cultivators to use coho salmon. This gives us a unique opportunity to compete in two exciting and emerging industries; craft cannabis and inland salmon production," said Rudi Schiebel, Co-Founder and CEO of Habitat. "As a customer-focused organization, providing consumers with high-quality salmon and premium craft cannabis simultaneously is a feat we are proud of; but being able to reimagine agriculture and its relationship with the environment around us is why we get up in the morning."

Habitat's management team has strong experience in both aquaculture and cannabis cultivation industries. Laine Keyes, a Co-Founder and Chief Cultivator at Habitat, has over a decade of cultivation and breeding experience in legal cannabis operations, and Justin Henry, Habitat's Director of Aquaculture, is a 25-years experienced veteran in the inland recirculating aquaculture industry.

Habitat's aquaponic system recycles 99 percent of its water and uses 100 percent of its waste during the symbiotic production of its organic cannabis. With industry-leading yields on select strains and top-tier cannabinoid content, Habitat is set to prove that organic and sustainable cannabis is better for consumers and investors.

ABOUT HABITAT

Habitat is a cannabis micro-cultivator focused on regenerative agriculture and sustainable protein. Habitat operates out of a first-of-its-kind aquaponics facility in Chase B.C. growing cannabis and Coho Salmon. Habitat is a company that is equally committed to better cannabis and a better world. Habitat grows craft, sustainable cannabis with industry-leading cannabinoid content and cost-per gram. In essence, Habitat's mission is simple; cultivate cannabis that is high quality, great for the planet and economically viable.

