Häagen-Dazs® Introduces New Plant-Based Frozen Dessert, Expanding its Decadent Dessert Line Up in Canada

Introducing a new vegan-friendly way to indulge in iconic Häagen-Dazs® frozen desserts

TORONTO, May 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Häagen-Dazs®, celebrated for its velvety, smooth ice cream, has unveiled a collection of new plant-based frozen desserts. Designed for flexitarians looking to add more plants to their diet, this new oat-based collection looks to exceed the expectations of what plant-based frozen desserts can taste like. Produced locally in London, Ontario, these vegan certified offerings deliver the same luxurious experience Häagen-Dazs is famous for, with extraordinary flavours and decadent inclusions for Canadians to enjoy.

Announcing the launch of Häagen-Dazs Plant-Based collection in Canada, a variety of three oat-based dessert flavours with the signature creamy and decadent taste of Häagen-Dazs (CNW Group/Häagen-Dazs)

"We believe that everyone, no matter their dietary preference, should be able to enjoy Häagen-Dazs," said Juliane Trenholme, Marketing Vice President at Nestlé Canada. "Consumers recognize Häagen-Dazs for its creamy texture, simple ingredients and indulgent flavours which is why we created a new plant-based collection. Each new flavour is made in Canada and is designed for consumers who want a plant-based option without any compromise on texture or taste."

The Plant-Based Collection features three exciting new flavours:

Häagen-Dazs ® Plant-Based Chocolate Peanut Butter (400 ml tub): Rich chocolate frozen dessert with creamy peanut butter swirls

Rich chocolate frozen dessert with creamy peanut butter swirls Häagen-Dazs ® Plant-Based Vanilla Raspberry Truffle (400 ml tub): Vanilla frozen dessert with raspberry ribbons and truffle pieces

Vanilla frozen dessert with raspberry ribbons and truffle pieces Häagen-Dazs® Plant-Based Caramel Fudge Chip (400 ml tub): Caramel frozen dessert with fudge chips and almond-based caramel ripple

A no-compromise way to enjoy plant-based

To deliver the signature Häagen-Dazs® creamy, smooth and decadent taste without the use of dairy, the frozen dessert collection uses an oat base as the main ingredient. Then Häagen-Dazs adds delicious flavours like chocolate, vanilla and caramel and elevates them with decadent sauces and inclusions for a dessert experience that's vegan certified and every bit as delicious as dairy-based ice cream.

Häagen-Dazs Plant-Based products are now available in the majority of major grocery stores across Canada. Visit www.haagen-dazs.ca or follow @haagendazsca on Instagram or Facebook to learn more about the Häagen-Dazs Plant-Based collection.

About Häagen-Dazs

For over 60 years, Häagen-Dazs has been committed to transforming pure and high-quality ingredients into extraordinary ice cream. Every batch of Häagen-Dazs ice cream is crafted to deliver an unbelievably smooth and creamy taste like no other, perfected through dedication to our craft. From timeless classic flavours to fun new varieties, there's a Häagen-Dazs flavour for everyone. All Häagen-Dazs products are proudly made in Canada, with no artificial colours or flavours.

About Nestlé Canada

Nestlé is the world's largest food and beverage company present in 189 countries. Nestlé has been in Canada since 1887 and locally manufactures and/or distributes some of the world's most recognized and trusted brands, including, NESQUIK, HÄAGEN-DAZS, KIT KAT, NESCAFÉ, PERRIER, NESPRESSO, GERBER, and NESTLÉ PURINA. Its 3,700 employees in approximately 12 locations across Canada are committed to Nestlé's purpose, to unlock the power of food to enhance the quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. More information and details are available at www.corporate.nestle.ca/en.

SOURCE Häagen-Dazs

