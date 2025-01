H2 Ventures 1 Inc. Responds to Unusual Trading Activity

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - H2 Ventures 1 Inc. ("H2" or the "Company"), announces that it has become aware of the unusual trading volumes and stock price fluctuation of the Company's common shares which are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). At the request of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Company wishes to confirm that management is unaware of any material information concerning the Company that would account for the recent increase in market activity and knows of no reason for the unusual trading activity. The Company will provide a further update to the market as soon as it has any material information to disclose.

About H2 Ventures 1 Inc.

H2 is a capital pool company within the meaning of the Exchange's CPC Program policies that has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. Except as specifically contemplated in the Exchange's CPC Program policies, until the completion of its Qualifying Transaction (as such term is defined in the Exchange's CPC Program policies), the Company will not carry on business, other than the identification and evaluation of companies, business or assets with a view to completing a proposed Qualifying Transaction.

