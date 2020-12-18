H-Source Update: Halt to be released immediately

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - H-Source Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: HSI) (OTCQB: HSCHF) (the "Company" or "H-Source") is pleased to announce the resumption of trading as per the directions of the British Columbia Securities Exchange. H-Source has met the requirements to enable the full reinstatement of the Canadian markets.

H-Source would also like to provide an update on the previously announced Press Release dated May 12, 2020 (https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/h-source-announces-hsource1-in-europe-for-medical-supplies-and-covid-19-844135810.html). H-Source has successfully pivoted to pursuing various Personal Protection Equipment ("PPE") leveraging its healthcare knowledge and technology platform which provides inventory management with central warehouse tracking for hospitals, governments, and businesses to procure highly needed medical supplies including PPE, medical surgical supplies, pharmaceuticals and capital equipment.

John Kupice (CEO of H-Source) stated: "The current global pandemic is putting tremendous pressure on the demand for PPE supplies, as well as supply chains and logistics. Leveraging the H-Source platform and healthcare knowledge enables our trusted partners to achieve secure levels of procurement and fulfillment. This has allowed us to build strong pipeline of PPE projects."

Mr. Kupice further comments: "H-Source will continue to update all of our valued shareholders and business partners as we continue to rollout and execute on various strategies and opportunities, and we wish to sincerely thank you for your patience and confidence during this tumultuous time".

H-Source Holdings Ltd. is a proprietary, patented technology company operating within the healthcare industry through its wholly-owned subsidiary, H-Source, Inc. The Company has developed an advanced technology solutions stack that provides participating members a private, secure, Software As A Service ("SAAS") platform to engage in the buy, sell, track, and transfer of medical supplies, pharmaceuticals, capital equipment, and medical devices. Integrating advanced Artificial Intelligence ("AI") and Business Intelligence ("BI") enhance the data analytics for supply chain optimization. The platform is FDA and DSCSA compliant for pharmaceuticals and GS-1 UDI/GTIN for devices including serialization, ownership, and custody in extended modules. Blockchain is offered as an add-on, at an additional cost, for robust security and traceability. Additionally, the H-Source platform provides all the accounting and data allowing buyers and sellers to capture product transactions and custody movements. This platform is designed to increase and maximize supply chain efficiency while reducing costs by moving products directly from manufacturers, providers, and distributors to businesses or consumers. For more information, please visit http://h-source.com/ .

