H-Source to join forces with AIM-X to tackle the global demand for PPE

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - H-Source Holdings Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: HSI) (OTCQB: HSCHF) (the "Company" or "H-Source") is delighted to announce a strategic partnership the company has entered into with AIM-X Global ("AIM-X"), to utilize the H-Source software platform to successfully procure and deliver the desperately needed Personal Protective Equipment ("PPE") to front-line and emergency workers in the North American and European markets, to contend with the global fight against the deadly Coronavirus disease. This partnership will help bring order to the chaos and inefficiencies in the healthcare supply chain for these products. Together with AIM-X, H-Source will be cutting out layers of cost and inefficiencies in the supply chain, and utilizing technologies such as Blockchain to track ownership and custody from the producer to the end consumer.

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to expand globally, putting additional pressure on all aspects of Governments, Hospitals, and Front-line workers for demand of PPE and medical equipment. H-Source and AIM-X are perfectly positioned to tackle this challenge head-on, providing products on a secure software platform creating a Virtual Purchasing Organization, improving supply chain efficiencies by controlling the supply chain from production to the buyer, and getting products to people who need it the most, at the best cost. AIM-X has invested heavily in the ownership of the raw materials facilities, global production facilities, additional manufacturing joint-venture facilities, the internal logistics and freight forwarding via it's house fleet of vehicles, as well as the ownership of several private planes for the delivery of the goods to global destinations. The combination of AIM-X and H-Source address the currently dysfunctional supply chain for PPE enabling the buyer and seller to have transaction visibility.

H-Source was formally invited by AIM-X, the primary sponsor, to participate and be part of the World Peace Day events held in Berlin, Germany on September 21, 2020 (www.worldpeace-berlin.com/en). The theme for this year's International Day of Peace is "Shaping Peace Together", with the UN General Assembly declaring this as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, through observing 24 hours of non-violence and cease-fire.

John Kupice, CEO of H-Source, stated "H-Source is delighted to partner with AIM-X for the global delivery of PPE to where they are needed the most. The combined platform allows complete visibility of end-to-end delivery of trusted, authentic and reliable products, which is desperately needed today. Additionally, we are honoured to be invited by AIM-X, who is the main sponsor of World Peace Day, as a participant at the Berlin conference. We are excited to help AIM-X enable their global distribution of PPE products".

Halim Chaudhary, cofounder and General Director of AIM-X, also has stated: "We are looking forward to working with H-Source to increase our distribution network, efficiencies, and visibility into our supply chain. The partnership will enable our global vision of working with partners and key stakeholders towards the creation of a fairer, more sustainable world that will leverage technical and financial resources to fight the current pandemic as well as to prevent future pandemics".

About H-Source Holdings Ltd.

H-Source Holdings Ltd. is a technology company operating within the healthcare industry through its wholly owned subsidiary, H-Source, Inc. The Company has developed a proprietary technology solution that provides a private, secure and Software As A Service ("SAAS") platform for members to buy, sell, track, and transfer medical supplies, pharmaceuticals, capital equipment and products. Integrated Artificial Intelligence ("AI") and Business Intelligence ("BI") enhance the data analytics for supply chain optimization. The platform is FDA and DSCSA compliant for pharmaceuticals including serialization, ownership and custody in extended modules. Complete Blockchain integration is offered, as an add-on, for additional security and traceability. The platform is designed to increase supply chain efficiency and reduce costs, moving products directly from OEMs on a B2B and / or B2C model.

For more information, please visit www.h-source.com

About AIM-X Global

AIM-X was created in the first quarter of 2020 due to the need for a bankable approach, with an emphasis on compliance, for the PPE sector globally. The AIM-X brand was established to become the world's leading public health emergency management solutions company The parent company of AIM-X Global and its stakeholders own and control the entire supply chain; from feedstock, factories to logistics and the private aircraft for delivery of the company's products in these testing times. Today the world is seeing an unprecedented demand for PPE goods and this has put pressure and destabilised the global supply chain and fragmented the logistics industry. AIM-X facilitates global bulk purchases of medical protection products as well as the integration of supply chain and production capacity for medical protection supplies to Governments, NGOs and Tier 1 listed companies worldwide.

Our versatile "Epidemic Protection Kit" for professional and personal use was specifically developed to provide a universal solution to a global problem. These kits enable the full 100% protection of one person in a variety of biologically hostile and dangerous environments. The ease with which such protection can be deployed is what makes this product so versatile given the urgency of the current global situation.

For more information, please visit www.aim-xglobal.com

On behalf of the board of directors of H-Source Holdings Ltd.

John Kupice

CEO & Director

