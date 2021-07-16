H-Source Holdings and Natrezza, LLC Close a Strategic Partnership Agreement

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES./

VANCOUVER, BC, July 16, 2021 /CNW/ - H-Source Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:HSI) (OTCQB:HSCHF) (the "Company" or "H-Source") is pleased to announce it has closed a Strategic Partnership agreement with Natrezza, LLC a corporation.

The agreement includes a placement investment by Natrezza for shares after the completion of due diligence in H-Source and subject to regulatory approval. Natrezza and it's affiliate companies will continue to expand the H-Source customer base with targeted healthcare accounts including hospitals, suppliers, OEM's and retail accounts. H-Source will work with Natrezza to strengthen their current software offering with many key proprietary components currently in use on the H-Source platform/software.

Frances Allen, President at Natrezza stated: "Being a part of the exciting and progressive platform that H-Source is offering medical facilities is the forward and supportive direction Natrezza is delighted to be a part of. It is our desire and goal to bring quality relationships, advance marketing techniques, and unique personalized resources thru innovative digital systems to bolster H-Source growth by providing optimum and premium services to medical facilities.

John Kupice, CEO of H-Source stated: We are extremely excited to partner with Natrezza. Fran and her team have excellent hospital, healthcare and PPE experience and contacts which will open new opportunities for both orgaizations to increase sales and growth. The investment in H-Source is appreciated and shows the strong commitment and confidence Natrezza has in our software, platform and potential for high growth opportunities working togther. Natrezza will also bring people and process resources to key growth opportunities and operations. I am looking forward to working with their high integrity executives in sales, operations, and marketing. The combination enables client and revenue growth from existing Natrezza accounts and the new client acquisitions.

About H-Source Holdings Ltd.

H-Source Holdings Ltd. is a technology company operating within the healthcare industry through its wholly owned subsidiary, H-Source, Inc. The Company has developed a technology solution that provides a private, secure and Software As A Service ("SAAS") platform for members to buy, sell, track, and transfer medical supplies, pharmaceuticals, capital equipment and supplies. Integrated Artificial Intelligence ("AI") and Business Intelligence ("BI") enhance the data analytics for supply chain optimization. The platform is FDA and DSCSA compliant for pharmaceuticals including serialization, ownership and custody in extended modules. Blockchain is offered as an add-on at additional cost for additional security and traceability. This platform is designed to increase supply chain efficiency and reduce costs moving products directly from manufacturers to businesses or consumers. For more information, please visit http://h-source.com/.

About Natrezza,LLC

Natrezza, LLC is a manufacturer of FDA approved hand sanitizer that is produced with all USA sourced ingredients and containers. At the onset of the pandemic, Natrezza's primary focus has been to be effective and reliable suppliers in the PPE supply chain to the US health care industry based upon our valued global relationships. Natrezza is excited to have established a strategic partnership with H-Source to work together to effectively streamline the sourcing and purchasing process in the PPE vertical of which we will then provide to Hospitals as well as wholesale and retail businesses that are committed to protecting their employees and consumers.

On behalf of the board of directors of H-Source Holdings Ltd.

John Kupice

CEO & Director

