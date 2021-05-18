H-Source Announces Major Software Update 4.X

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

VANCOUVER, BC, May 18, 2021 /CNW/ - H-Source Holdings Ltd. ("H-Source" or the "Company") (TSXV: HSI) (OTCQB: HSCHF), an innovative leader in the Software As A Service ("SAAS") based technology platform seeking to revolutionize the Global Healthcare procurement, logistics & distribution supply chain, is delighted to announce that it has successfully completed a major overhaul and upgrade to its existing software platform.

The complete overhaul includes numerous updates and revisions including:

Version 4.x of the platform

New flexible User Interface ("UI") and navigation tools

Entity data model enabling supply chain visibility and security

New web services added for inventory management and logistics

Ability to track ownership and custody

FDA track and trace and recall integrated throughout the platform

Drug Supply Chain Security Act ("DSCSA") 2024 compliant for serialized pharmaceutical products

Multi-currency & Multi-language integration

Search engine no longer database dependant

Proprietary inventory and logistics web service applications

Additional hooks and data for blockchain integration

Open source report and business intelligence support within the application

Additional functionality for de-centralized supply chain and payment/tokenization methods

John Kupice (CEO of H-Source) states: "We are extremely pleased with the development and launching of the enhanced platform. Our programmers and developers completely re-engineered the architecture to enable distributed supply chain and logistics functionality with additional integration tools for other applications, like blockchain and crypto currency".

John Kupice further comments: "During the past year, the Covid-19 pandemic forced many companies to completely reinvent their entire business and operating models. The consistent request by our trusted partners, suppliers, and GPO / Hospital groups is for a secure technology platform enabling new supply chain relationships and delivery models to increase efficiency and visibility, reduce costs, and facilitate blockchain integration. We look forward to the enhanced platform enabling new revenue lines and our growth strategy in the United States and globally".

About H-Source Holdings Ltd.

H-Source Holdings Ltd. is a proprietary, patented technology company operating within the healthcare industry through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, H-Source, Inc. and H-Source Distribution-US, Inc. The Company has developed an advanced technology solutions stack that provides a private, secure, SAAS platform designed to increase and maximize supply chain efficiency while reducing costs by moving products for participating members acquiring or exchanging medical supplies, pharmaceuticals, capital equipment, and medical devices. The latest version of the platform includes logistics and warehouse support for internal asset tracking, stockpiles, warehouses, and product movement and the ability to integrate other inventory optimization tools. Blockchain is offered as an add-on, at an additional cost, for increased functionality, security and traceability. This enhances our decentralized purchasing and payment capabilities for all members of the platform. The Blockchain gives additional visibility into ownership and custody of products for the entities participating in the Virtual Purchasing Organization ("VPO") enabling members to purchase directly from manufacturers, providers, and distributors to businesses or consumers. This increases supply chain visibility, cost reductions and efficiency. We have integrated business intelligence tools and machine learning to enhance the data analytics for supply chain optimization. The platform also performs FDA track and trace and recall functions and is DSCSA 2024 compliant including serialized pharmaceuticals. Additionally, the H-Source platform provides all the accounting and backend services for entities buying and selling on the platform. For more information, please visit http://h-source.com/.

