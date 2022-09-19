H.I.S.-Red Label Vacations Inc. signs a distributor agreement with Space Perspective

Canada's leading travel group partners to develop a new market: Space travel.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - H.I.S.-Red Label Vacations Inc. (RLV) is excited to announce that they made an agreement of a sales partnership with Space Perspective to become an authorized agency to sell their products. This partnership aims to develop a new market and open the world to Canadian travellers. RLV is the first Canadian tour operator to offer space products.

Space Perspective is the world's first luxury spaceflight company, inviting explorers to experience a thrilling new perspective that only space can provide. Escorted to the edge of space inside Spaceship Neptune's pressurized capsule propelled by a high-performance SpaceBalloon™, the ultra-comfortable, accessible, and gentle six-hour journey redefines space travel. The elegant and spacious capsule accommodates up to eight passengers and offers 360-degree panoramic views via the largest-ever patented windows. Explorers can soak in the beautiful views of the earth below and the dark vastness of space above aboard the world's only zero-emissions, carbon-neutral spaceship.

"Going to space has been a dream of mine forever, and being able to offer spaceflight experiences to Canadian travellers goes beyond that dream," says Frank DeMarinis, CEO, H.I.S-Red Label Vacations Inc. "We look forward to this partnership with Space Perspective and are convinced it will be a success."

Edyta Teper, Head of Global Sales-Trade Partnerships, added: "We are excited about this partnership. It's incredible to be able to work with travel partners and explorers around the world who dream of travelling to the 'final frontier,' and I am confident that we can give them the most transformative and curated experience of a lifetime."

Space Perspective is currently taking reservations for 2025 and beyond. The ticket price is $125,000 per person, and all ticket sales require payment of an initial refundable deposit of a minimum of $1,000 to hold the reservation. More details to follow in the weeks to come.

About Red Label Vacations Inc.

Red Label Vacations Inc., a division of the H.I.S. Group, is one of Canada's largest travel companies. Incorporated in 2004, Red Label Vacations owns and operates multiple wholesale and retail travel brands. The retail division; including redtag.ca, itravel2000.com, Sunquest, The Travel Experts, Flights.ca and Cruises.ca; offers diverse products to travellers, including destination packages, flights, hotels worldwide, excursions and more. The wholesale travel business, TravelBrands, provides a full range of travel products, including air, hotel, car rental, cruise, and specialty to travel agents and retail agencies throughout Canada. Red Label Vacations is a comprehensive one-stop shop for agents and travellers alike.

About Space Perspective

Space Perspective is the world's first luxury spaceflight experience company. It invites more people than has historically been possible to experience a thrillingly new and visceral perspective that expands the human consciousness – the incredibly exhilarating panoramas and scale of Earth in space. Space Perspective is led by industry luminaries Jane Poynter and Taber MacCallum and their unique-in-the-world expert crew, who have been integral to all human SpaceBalloon flights in the last 50 years. Building on that experience, the Space Perspective crew has innovated and patented the safest spaceflight experience in the world. Poynter and MacCallum have been dubbed 'Masters of the stratosphere' by Bloomberg Businessweek. MacCallum also served as Chairman of the Commercial Spaceflight Federation.

