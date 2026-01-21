H.I.G. Bayside Capital Europe Completes Refinancing of Amerplast Group

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- H.I.G. Bayside Capital Europe ("Bayside"), the European special situations and capital solutions affiliate of H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $74 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce its financing of Amerplast Group ("Amerplast" or the "Company"), a pan-European leader in sustainable flexible packaging solutions backed by Chiltern Capital. Bayside is providing a new five-year unitranche term loan facility to support the refinancing of the Company's existing debt structure.

Headquartered in Finland and the United Kingdom, Amerplast is a market-leading European manufacturer of flexible packaging serving the food & beverage, bakery, hygiene, retail and industrial sectors. The Company has established a strong reputation for technical excellence, high-quality products, and agile customer service. Amerplast operates five manufacturing facilities across Europe and employs approximately 470 people.

The refinancing supports a platform that has delivered consistent and resilient growth, underpinned by long-standing partnerships with blue-chip customers, a best-in-class sustainability proposition, and continued investment in innovation, automation, and production capabilities. The Company is led by an experienced management team comprising Chairman David Lennon, Chief Executive Officer Mark Rooney, and Chief Financial Officer Matt Enright, each of whom brings deep sector expertise and a strong track record of execution.

Matt Enright, Chief Financial Officer at Amerplast, commented: "Amerplast has undergone a significant operational transformation in recent years, investing heavily in facilities, technology, sustainability, and product innovation. We are delighted to partner with Bayside for this exciting next phase of growth. This new financing partnership provides a stable and flexible capital structure that enables us to continue delivering for our customers, expand our capabilities, and execute our long-term strategic growth plan across Europe."

Mathilde Malezieux, Managing Director at Bayside, commented: "Amerplast is a high-quality, innovative, and resilient business with strong market positions in attractive end markets and a clear sustainability-led value proposition. The Company has demonstrated consistent EBITDA growth, supported by a disciplined commercial model and a highly engaged management team. Our capital solution refinances the existing debt structure and positions Amerplast for its next phase of expansion. We look forward to partnering with David, Mark, Matt, and the wider Amerplast and Chiltern Capital teams."

About Bayside Capital

Bayside Capital is the special situations affiliate of H.I.G. Capital. Focused on middle market companies, Bayside invests across several segments of the primary and secondary debt capital markets with an emphasis on long term returns. With eight offices throughout the U.S. and Europe and over 500 investment professionals to draw upon, Bayside has the experience, resources, and flexibility required to generate superior risk-adjusted returns. For more information, please refer to the Bayside website at bayside.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. Capital is a leading global alternative investment firm with $74 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Stamford in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.





H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.





H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.





H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

