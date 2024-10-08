H.I.G. Capital Completes Investment in STS Aviation Group

MIAMI, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $65 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has made a strategic equity investment in STS Aviation Group ("STS" or the "Company"), a leading global aviation services company. STS provides a wide range of aftermarket, MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul), and distribution solutions to the aviation and defense industries. STS's executive team, led by CEO P.J. Anson, will continue to lead the Company and remain significant shareholders in the business.

Founded in 1984, STS Aviation Group is a one-stop service provider to the global aviation industry. Headquartered in Jensen Beach, Florida, with offices and facilities worldwide, STS operates four state-of-the-art aircraft hangars, two aircraft interior modification facilities, and more than 45 line maintenance stations across North America and the United Kingdom. The Company specializes in aircraft base and line maintenance, aircraft interior solutions, aerospace engineering, aircraft repairs and modifications, aircraft parts sales, global parts distribution, and workforce management. Known for its customer-focused approach, STS helps airlines, aircraft lessors, and military organizations meet their maintenance and operational needs worldwide.

P.J. Anson, CEO of STS Aviation Group, commented, "We are thrilled to partner with H.I.G. as we enter the next phase of STS's growth. With H.I.G.'s extensive resources and experience, we are well-positioned to execute our strategic growth plans, expand our global presence, enhance our aircraft service offerings, pursue add-on acquisitions, and continue providing innovative, high-quality solutions to our customers."

Matt Gullen, Managing Director at H.I.G., added, "We are very excited to partner with P.J. and the STS team, and are highly impressed with the global business they have built. STS has established itself as a leader in the industry through its dedication to providing high-quality and reliable service through a highly skilled technical workforce and best-in-class leadership team. We look forward to working with the Company to build upon their success and support the many growth initiatives ahead."

About STS Aviation Group

Founded in 1984, STS Aviation Group is a one-stop service provider to the global aviation industry. With headquarters in Jensen Beach, Florida, and offices/facilities worldwide, STS delivers nose-to-tail aircraft maintenance solutions with unmatched results and expertise. To learn more about STS Aviation Group and what makes it the company with "Total Solutions to Keep You Flying," please visit stsaviationgroup.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. Capital is a leading global alternative investment firm with $65 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

Contacts

Matt Gullen

Managing Director

[email protected]

Justin Sapolsky

Principal

[email protected]

H.I.G. Capital

1450 Brickell Avenue

31st Floor

Miami, FL 33131

P 305.379.2322

hig.com

SOURCE H.I.G. Capital