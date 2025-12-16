H.I.G. Capital Completes Acquisition of Shore Excursions Group

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $71 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has completed the acquisition of Shore Excursions Group, LLC ("Shore Excursions Group" or the "Company"), a leading provider of onshore tours and excursions for cruise passengers.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered outside of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Shore Excursions Group is the world's largest independent shore excursions provider, having delivered more than five million tours across hundreds of ports globally. Led by a seasoned management team with deep cruise and travel industry expertise, Shore Excursions Group partners with vetted local operators to offer a curated portfolio of over 4,000 bespoke, small group experiences spanning all major cruise destinations. The Company reaches cruisers globally through thousands of travel agency partners as well as direct-to-consumer channels, supported by its proprietary booking platform and a commitment to award-winning service and value. As demand for more authentic, personalized travel continues to rise, Shore Excursions Group enables cruisers to access high-quality, competitively priced alternatives to traditional cruise line excursions.

Paul Kiritsy, CEO of Shore Excursions Group, said, "Shore Excursions Group provides cruise guests with more authentic, higher-quality experiences in the ports they visit around the world. We have built a trusted network of local partners, a broad portfolio of curated excursions, and a technology platform that enables us to deliver exceptional value to travelers and travel advisors alike. With H.I.G.'s support and expertise in scaling consumer and technology-enabled services businesses, we are well-positioned to enhance and expand our offerings and deepen our relationships across the travel ecosystem. We are excited for this next chapter of growth."

Tyler Levin, Managing Director at H.I.G., added: "Shore Excursions Group is a clear market leader with a compelling value proposition for travelers, travel advisors, and operator partners. We look forward to partnering with Paul and the entire Shore Excursions Group team to accelerate growth, invest in technology and product innovation, and continue delivering exceptional service to the Company's global customer base."

About Shore Excursions Group

Founded in 2008, Shore Excursions Group is the leading independent provider of curated shore excursions for cruise passengers worldwide. Today, the Company coordinates over 4,000 tours across hundreds of ports globally through a network of vetted tour operators and travel agency partners. Shore Excursions Group's customer-first culture is widely recognized by major travel publications for delivering high-quality, small-group experiences and seamless service, secured by the Company's Satisfaction, Low Price, and Return-to-Ship guarantees. To learn more about Shore Excursions Group, please visit shoreexcursionsgroup.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. Capital is a leading global alternative investment firm with $71 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Stamford in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

Contact:

Tyler Levin

Managing Director

[email protected]

H.I.G. Capital

One Sansome Street

37th Floor

San Francisco, CA 94104

P: 415.439.5500

hig.com

SOURCE H.I.G. Capital