H.I.G. Capital Completes the Sale of United Flow Technologies

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $70 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce the sale of its portfolio company, United Flow Technologies ("UFT", or the "Company"), to an affiliate of Berkshire Partners. H.I.G. will maintain a minority stake and continue to support the company's next phase of growth. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, UFT is a market leader in process and equipment solutions for the municipal and industrial water and wastewater markets. UFT carefully selects the best products and brands, to offer industry-leading technical expertise and a comprehensive portfolio of process equipment, pumps, flow control, and automation and control systems. Together, UFT's team delivers the technology, products, service, and support that their customers depend on to ensure clean, healthy, and reliable water and wastewater systems.

H.I.G. established the UFT platform in 2021 to serve the municipal and industrial water and wastewater market. During H.I.G.'s ownership, the Company completed and integrated several add-on acquisitions, expanding its geographic presence, introducing new product lines, and growing its customer base. Through numerous strategic initiatives, investments, and synergistic add-on acquisitions, the Company achieved significant growth during H.I.G.'s ownership period.

Matt Hart, UFT's CEO, commented, "H.I.G. has been an outstanding partner to UFT since establishing the Company in 2021. H.I.G.'s vision has enabled us to execute a growth playbook and strengthen every aspect of our operations – from our people to our processes. Together, we've expanded UFT's reach and impact across key markets. We look forward to continuing that momentum with Berkshire Partners as we enter this exciting next phase. We are also thrilled H.I.G. will remain a minority investor, highlighting their conviction in our long-term growth opportunities."

Rahul Vinnakota, Managing Director at H.I.G., said: "Since we established UFT, we have been proud to support management to build a national leader in the water and wastewater sector, and had an outstanding partnership with Matt and the broader UFT organization. Their leadership, teamwork, and passion for excellence have been key drivers of success, and we look forward to continuing our involvement as a supportive partner in the Company's next phase."

Harris Williams and Solomon Partners were financial advisors to H.I.G. and United Flow Technologies. King & Spalding LLP represented H.I.G. and United Flow Technologies as legal counsel in connection with the transaction.

About United Flow Technologies

United Flow Technologies is a market leader in process and equipment solutions for the municipal and industrial water and wastewater markets. With a focus on innovation, excellence, and customer service, UFT delivers high-quality products and services that drive long-term value for clients across the United States. For more information, visit uft.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. Capital is a leading global alternative investment firm with $70 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Stamford in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

