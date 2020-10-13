H&M Canada Partners with Instacart to Offer Same-Day Delivery

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - H&M Canada is teaming up with Instacart, the North American leader in online grocery delivery, to provide same-day delivery to Canadians living close to an H&M store in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Beginning today, shoppers can purchase a selection of basics and fashion pieces in the Ladies, Men's and Kids departments and have it delivered to them on the same day. H&M Canada is the first apparel company to partner with Instacart, bringing fashion into the hands of shoppers even quicker without leaving home. This innovative delivery option is a safe and convenient way for Canadians to shop.

"We are always looking for new ways to renew ourselves, create a genuine bond with our customers and diversify our offerings. Customer centricity is one of our top priorities at H&M – it is so important for us to truly listen to and understand our customers wants and needs." says Frédéric Tavoukdjian, Country Manager for H&M Canada. "Partnering with Instacart is an innovative, safe and convenient way for customers to get H&M product in their hands the very same day."

Customers can begin shopping from H&M via Instacart today by visiting https://www.instacart.ca/store/h-m-canada or opening the Instacart app on their mobile device. From there, customers input their postal code, select the H&M storefront and can begin adding H&M products to their Instacart cart. For all orders, an Instacart personal shopper will pick and deliver the order within the customer's designated time frame – whether they choose to receive it same-day or schedule their delivery in advance.

