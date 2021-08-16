H&M Canada Launches a C2C Resell Platform, H&M Rewear

"We felt it was important to be inclusive of all brands in Canada rather than just limiting this platform for H&M products. We want to provide a destination for Canadians to become active participants in circularity and find new homes for garments from any brand in their closet. As this is a Canadian initiative, H&M Canada will be the first market to launch Rewear," said Frédéric Tavoukdijian, Country Manager of H&M Canada.

The H&M Rewear platform will include unique services that will ensure to make the user experience smooth and efficient from beginning to end, creating a qualitative experience. Sellers will be able to search H&M products directly by putting in the product number found on the care label which then will give them access to pictures, descriptions, colour from previous seasons through the H&M search bar. To create a premium visual experience, H&M Rewear will offer first picture retouch on all listings, creating a premium visual experience. Additionally, H&M Rewear will advise sellers on prices through its price recommendation algorithm, helping the sellers determine the best competitive price and optimize their chances of successful selling.

"Although we offer garment collecting in our stores, we felt it was important to find a second way for our customers to recycle their clothing. With H&M Rewear, we are not only offering a place for Canadians to recycle and reuse products, but we are giving them a platform to become active participants in circularity and give a second life to their favourite styles," said Géraldine Maunier-Rossi, Head of Marketing for H&M Canada.

Unlike many other retailers resell platforms, H&M Canada will offer its sellers two ways of receiving payment. Sellers will have the choice between direct deposit or receiving an H&M Gift Card with an added 20% value that can be redeemed at H&M online and in store. H&M Canada will also be offering its Members the option to resell their past purchases in one click through its "smart button." Located on Member's order history page on www.hm.com, the smart button will prepopulate their past purchases creating a seamless shopping experience. H&M Rewear is powered by Reflaunt, a disruptive Resale-as-a-Service (RaaS) technology company.

On September 7th, head to rewear.hm.com to learn more and start your reselling journey!

