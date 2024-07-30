Gypsum Association Releases Revised Code Referenced Publications

2024 Editions of GA-600 Fire Resistance and Sound Control Design Manual and GA-216 Application and Finishing of Gypsum Panel Products Available

SILVER SPRING, Md., July 30, 2024 /CNW/ -- The Gypsum Association (GA) is pleased to announce new editions of the Association's code-referenced publications GA-600-2024 Fire Resistance and Sound Control Design Manual and GA-216-2024 Application and Finishing of Gypsum Panel Products. Revised and released every three years, in alignment with the building code cycle, work on these publications is undertaken by GA technical staff and members of the Building Code and Technical Committee (BCTC), which is comprised of representatives from each of the Association's member companies.

Long considered the best organized and most accessible of the available fire design manuals, GA-600 Fire Resistance and Sound Control Design Manual is referenced by the International Building Code, and The National Fire Codes. Many state and local jurisdictions in the United States and Canada rely on GA-600 as a source document for fire-resistant and sound-control rated designs. The 2024 edition of GA-600 contains nearly 800 systems rated for fire and sound and more than 65 of these systems are new to the manual.

While GA-600 is the Association's flagship publication, GA-216 Application and Finishing of Gypsum Panel Products is colloquially known as the "Drywall Hanger's Bible." GA-216-2024 provides detailed information about hanging interior gypsum panels of every type and under a variety of circumstances commonly encountered in the field. Where other GA publications provide greater detail or clarity on the issue, GA-216 directs readers to those publications.

The GA partnered with The ATP Group, Inc., to produce the publications. All GA technical documents, including more than 30 free publications are available at gypsum.org. As codes, design expectations, and construction practices change, the Gypsum Association and its member companies are dedicated to increasing the design and technical solutions available to the A/E/C community.

The Gypsum Association is in its 94th year of service as the technical, promotion, and information center of the gypsum industry. Representing companies located throughout the United States and Canada, the Association is based in Silver Spring, MD.

Stephen Meima, Executive Director, Gypsum Association, [email protected], 301-277-8743