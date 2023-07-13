Gymnastics Canada Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

OTTAWA, ON, July 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Gymnastics Canada ("GymCan" or "the Organization"), the national governing body for the sport of gymnastics in Canada today named Andrew Price as its new chief Executive Officer, effective August 28, 2023. The appointment demonstrates GymCan's commitment and determination to embrace cultural change for the Organization and spearhead policy initiatives and programs to champion individual well-being, character development and community strengthening through safe sport experiences. As CEO, Mr. Price will oversee all operational aspects of GymCan, including financial management, strategic planning, member services and staff relations, working closely with the Board and management, athletes and provincial and territorial partners to advance the mission and vision of the Organization. He will report to the GymCan Board of Directors.

"Gymnastics Canada strives to be a leading influence in the growth of its sport in Canada and around the world by creating a fundamentally safe and inclusive gymnastics environment dedicated to the health and well-being of everyone involved," said Wendy Smith Chair, Board of Directors. "We're very pleased to welcome Andrew Price on board as our CEO and executive team leader. As a passionate executive with over 25 years of experience in the youth-serving sector and his proven abilities in leading cultural change, Andrew is the perfect choice for this pivotal role at this critical stage in our transformation. We look forward to his inspired leadership and invaluable contribution to the progression of our Organization and lasting cultural change to Canadian gymnastics."

Mr. Price brings more than 25 years of experience working with people-centred organizations with demonstrated expertise in organizational leadership, cultural transformation and change management. An established leader, he was CEO at Scouts Canada for nine years, responsible for driving operational excellence and cultural change. During his tenure, he effectively championed corporate safety and safeguarding strategy and initiatives to revitalize programming, enhancing volunteerism and increasing brand awareness of the organization nationwide. Prior to Scouts Canada, Mr. Price held a variety of progressively senior positions at Imperial Oil Ltd. and has a strong background in business and financial planning and analysis, supply, logistics and auditing. He holds a Master's degree with Distinction in Management, Economics and International Relations from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland and a Bachelor of International Business from Carleton University. In 2018, he was recognized by Scouts Canada with its highest honour, the Silver Wolf, for his outstanding contribution to the organization.

"I'm particularly honoured to have the opportunity to serve as CEO for GymCan and to play a leading role in transforming the importance of safety in Canadian gymnastics and expanding its impact," said Andrew Price. "I believe deeply in the power of sport and its unique ability to build confidence in young people and help increase their overall health and well-being. I look forward to joining GymCan to work with athletes, coaches and stakeholders, so that we can create a safe, vibrant and inclusive gymnastics community in Canada and reshape its culture."

Gymnastics Canada through its 12 provincial and territorial members, is a federation of 700 clubs whose mission is to promote and provide positive and diverse gymnastic experiences to over 400,000 participants through the advancement and delivery of comprehensive gymnastic programming.

As part of its mission, Gymnastics Canada aspires to ensure long-term financial viability and effective delivery and management of the sport in Canada. The federation envisions a future where quality standards and promoted to better position the Canadian brand of gymnastics. In the long term, this means a stronger network of clubs providing quality gymnastics programming, which in turn fosters the growth and development of the sport of gymnastics in Canada.

