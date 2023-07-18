Gymnastics Canada Appoints Kacey Neely as Director, Safe Sport Responsible for Safe Sport Development

OTTAWA, ON, July 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Gymnastics Canada ("GymCan" or "the Organization") today announced the appointment of Kacey Neely to the newly established leadership role as Director, Safe Sport with overall responsibility for developing the Organization's Safe Sport Framework. Effective in early April, the move signals GymCan's determination to embrace cultural change and spearheads its policy initiatives aimed at strengthening the administration and delivery of programs, events and services. Dr. Neely will report to GymCan's Board of Directors pending the appointment of a new chief executive officer.

"GymCan is committed to playing a critical role in the growth of gymnastics in Canada and internationally by ensuring that a profoundly safe and inclusive sport environment exists for everyone concerned," said Wendy Smith, Chair, Board of Directors. "At this stage in our history, we're delighted to welcome Kacey as a key member of our leadership team. With her profound knowledge and experience in the psychology of our sport, she'll be invaluable in helping us bring lasting positive systemic change to Canadian gymnastics. We could not have found a better person for this role."

Dr. Neely is highly regarded in the sports psychology field with extensive experience in promoting athletes' well-being and assisting in positive youth development. Prior to joining GymCan, she was Assistant Professor in Health Science and Sport at the University of Stirling, Scotland's premier university in the sport discipline. Before taking up this position, she held a post-doctoral academic research fellowship in her field. In 2017, she earned her Ph.D. in Sport Psychology from the University of Alberta, following her Master of Arts degree in 2011. She gained her Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree in Kinesiology and Physical Education from Wilfrid Laurier University in 2008. Throughout her academic career Dr. Neely has been recognized for her work with multiple awards and scholarships, culminating in the Governor-General Gold Medal Award for her doctoral work in 2017.

"I'm truly honoured to join GymCan and play my part in the organization's transformation to highlight Safe Sport in our sport," said Kacey Neely, Director, Safe Sport at GymCan. "There's nothing more important than athlete safety and well-being and I'm very grateful for the opportunity to take Safe Sport to the next level and help reshape Canada's gymnastics culture with an emphasis on safety and well-being. People are rightfully at the centre of everything we do, so our priority must be the mental, physical and social welfare of our athletes and the surrounding community."

GymCan's Safe Sport is a strategic process with initiatives to protect and effectively care for the health, well-being and human rights of all participants, especially children and youth. Consistent with these goals, the Organization has developed its Safe Sport Framework, which is a foundational guide for articulating GymCan's vision and commitment to Safe Sport with outlines of its corresponding policy, education and advocacy components to strengthen the administration and delivery of services. Safe Sport is a central tenet of GymCan's 2022-2026 strategic plan, and the program is set to be rolled out in the coming months in collaboration with the Organization's provincial and territorial partners and affiliated clubs to meet the needs of participants nationwide.

About Gymnastics Canada

GymCan is a federation of 12 provincial and territorial partners and 700 affiliated clubs to promote and provide positive and diverse gymnastic experiences through the advancement and delivery of comprehensive programming. Its mission is to play a leading role in the administration and program delivery of the Canadian gymnastics system, directing high performance in the pursuit of international excellence, and to guide the development of exceptional national programs at all levels of the sport.

As part of its mission, GymCan aspires to ensure long-term financial viability and effective management of the sport in Canada. The federation envisions a future where quality standards effectively promote and advance the Canadian brand of gymnastics worldwide. In the long term, this will result in a stronger network of clubs delivering quality gymnastics programming nationwide, to foster the growth and development of the sport in Canada.

