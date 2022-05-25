"The initial target for the project was LEED® Silver, yet the team challenged the status quo and pushed for the next level of certification, LEED® Gold," said Adam Schneiderman, Senior Vice President, Development. "This outcome was only possible due to the commitment and hard work of our development team, our partner EllisDon, and our extraordinary design team, including Zeidler, RJC, MBII, MCW, PMA, Figure 3, and Morrison-Hershfield."

To achieve LEED® Gold, the project team integrated several conservation measures into the design process which sets the building up for a 35% energy savings, 38% energy cost savings, and 50% greenhouse gas emissions reduction compared to a conventional purpose-built rental building of a similar size. Some of the measures taken to reduce energy and water include the use of a hybrid heat pump system, in-suite energy recovery ventilators, ENERGY STAR rated appliances, LED light fixtures, low flow plumbing fixtures, in-suite water sub-metering, and much more.

Within walking distance to Toronto's largest public park, The Livmore High Park helps residents reduce their environmental footprint, while promoting alternative and active transportation to and from the building. The development is adjacent to the High Park subway station and it includes electric vehicle charging stations and over 500 bike spaces in the garage, reducing the need for cars in the area.

The Livmore Brand

The Livmore High Park welcomed its first residents in 2020 making it our second community launched under the Livmore brand. Two years prior, GWL Realty Advisors opened The Livmore Bay & Gerrard in the heart of downtown Toronto. Looking to the future, The Livmore brand will continue to expand its footprint across Canada with the opening of Le Livmore Ville-Marie in Montreal in the coming months, and another community in Ottawa's desirable Westboro neighbourhood in 2024.

The Livmore brand was built on the premise that you can do more in life with the flexibility of a mortgage-free lifestyle. It's about the security of tenure offered through renting. It's about being centrally located next to amenities like transit, shopping, and restaurants with access to in-house best-in-class facilities.

All Livmore communities have, or are targeting, LEED® certification. The Livmore Bay & Gerrard, the only other completed Livmore development, has also achieved LEED® Gold certification.

Our Approach to Sustainability

"We laud the success of our development team in bringing this purpose-built multi-family residential complex to life under a LEED® Gold certification," said Robert Campanelli, Vice President, Corporate Sustainability. "The team's determination to ensure The Livmore exceeded the sustainability expectations of our clients, residents, and community is a testament to GWLRA's leadership and expertise in green real estate."

Pursuing building certifications for the properties we manage is an important part of our sustainability strategy. Currently, 86% of our eligible portfolio (by floor area) has one or more green building certification. They help us attract high-quality tenants and residents, ensure best-in-class operational practices, and enhance the long-term value of our clients' assets.

About GWL Realty Advisors

GWL Realty Advisors Inc. is a leading North American real estate advisor focused on growth and on delivering strong, long-term returns for our clients. We provide asset management, property management, development and customized real estate advisory services to pension funds and institutional clients. GWL Realty Advisors Inc. oversees a diverse portfolio of office, industrial, retail, residential and mixed-use assets as well as a dynamic pipeline of new development projects.

