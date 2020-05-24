Guy Laliberté will take part in the relaunch of Cirque du Soleil

MONTREAL, May 24, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Guy Laliberté announces today that he will officially take part in the relaunch of Cirque du Soleil.

"I wrote an open letter on May 13 in which I shared my observations following the complete cessation of Cirque's activities due to the pandemic. After careful consideration, I choose to follow my heart and to embark with confidence on the recovery process, surrounded by a great internal and external team, and boosted by the support of the public, great local creators and the Cirque community. Of course, I wanted to make sure that I had a solid business plan, and the consent and support of my family before making the announcement," said Guy Laliberté, founder of Cirque du Soleil, the One Drop Foundation and Lune Rouge.

"The recovery will definitely require a perfect balance among three aspects that I consider essential to a healthy recovery: the financial health of the company, the sacred fire that burns within those who are at the heart of Cirque, and the public's love for our Quebec icon. Cirque's future will likely be built by a team of young up-and-coming creative minds who can draw inspiration from Cirque's great creators and tap into their knowledge and experience. And it goes without saying, this relaunch will have to be done at the right price... Not at any price," Guy said.

