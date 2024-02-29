Guy Kawasaki announced as keynote speaker at inaugural INNOVATEwest conference in Vancouver

Silicon Valley legend joins a roster of heavy-hitting tech founders and leaders to inspire and deliver transformative business results

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - INNOVATEwest (IW),a two-day, multi-sector conference in April for tech and business leaders, is thrilled to announce Guy Kawasaki as a keynote speaker. Kawasaki is the latest addition to the program unveiled today, that includes 100+ speakers across six streams dedicated to AI & Applications, Data & Analytics, Cybersecurity, the Human Experience (interacting with tech), Start-up/Scale-up and Digital Business Economy.

Tech titan and Silicon Valley's Guy Kawasaki is chief evangelist of Canva and the creator of the Remarkable People podcast. He is an executive fellow of the Haas School of Business (UC Berkeley), and adjunct professor of the University of New South Wales. He was chief evangelist of Apple, a trustee of the Wikimedia Foundation, and the author of 15 books. His latest, Think Remarkable, delivers a practical, tactical and sometimes radical discussion of how to make a difference in your life, and includes insights from 200 extraordinary people.

"As a pioneering figure in the tech world, Guy Kawasaki epitomizes the spirit of INNOVATEwest—bold, visionary and forward-thinking," said David Tyldesley, Co-Founder of INNOVATEwest and Cube Business Media. "His presence will set the tone for two days of transformative conversations, spontaneous connections and electric energy that we know Western Canada's tech and tech-enabled business communities have been asking for."

Kawasaki joins an impressive list of tech founders and executives from leading organizations ready to share their wisdom and experience with an engaged crowd at IW, from companies that include Ada, Clio, Jane, Jobber, Klue, who will compliment world leaders like Microsoft, Blackberry and Google.

"As we move on from 2023's challenges and an economic downturn, the entire industry is ready for the shift in momentum already being felt in 2024. We can't wait to welcome on stage some of Canada's most notable tech darlings at the forefront of technology and innovation, alongside those who are investing in and fueling the growth of technologies that will change the world as we know it," adds Tyldesley.

INNOVATEwest, the newest addition to the Cube Business Media family and sister event to Ottawa-based SAAS NORTH and the Tech Talent North series, is set to be a lot more than your typical conference. Other features and events include:

Grizzly Pursuit – A live pitch event with a panel of 11 top Canadian and US VC judges. The winner takes home a $20K cash award.

cash award. FIREHOOD Angel Camp – An incredible opportunity for pre-revenue, early-stage, women-led tech startups to take home $100K in capital and mentorship.

in capital and mentorship. Hackathon in partnership with TTT Studios – Leading companies will collaborate with talented student teams from renowned post-secondary institutions as they explore the boundless potential of Gen AI applications.

TECH LIVE – Live interactive demonstrations on the Expo floor of some of the hottest new technologies available, bringing attendees the chance to be face-to-face and hands-on with ground-breaking innovative products, tech solutions and inspiring concepts.

Key networking events, from the CEO/Founders and Investors Breakfasts to Investor Zone B2B meetings and the Tech Bash Party.

"It's been several years since we've had the opportunity to gather Vancouver's tech sector together in a big way and INNOVATEwest promises to deliver an experience that is truly driven by our local tech ecosystem," said David Seymour, VP Engineering + GM Microsoft Vancouver. "As an emerging mega-region for Cloud, AI and Quantum, it will shine a bright light on the work happening here."

More information about INNOVATEwest can be found at: innovatewest.tech.

About INNOVATEwest

INNOVATEwest is a premier cross-sector conference and exposition that brings together tech, enterprise, and corporate leaders on a collaborative journey to drive meaningful and transformative business results – it is where tech and business leaders engage. With captivating keynotes and six specialized summits/streams covering topics from AI to the digital business economy, we're diving into the core of industry hot topics with a focus on driving innovation. INNOVATEwest will energize the ecosystem, facilitating connections, learning, discovery, and growth for all. INNOVATEwest takes place April 16-17, 2024 at the Vancouver Convention Centre in beautiful British Columbia, Canada.

About Cube Business Media

Cube Business Media Inc. is a boutique conference and exposition company, founded to generate connections, build content & create communities. We create physical hubs where like-minded individuals can gather, learn and grow. Based in North Vancouver, Cube was founded in 2015 and have successfully run over 60 conferences across the country. 2024 will see Cube launching new events in Canada and the United States. www.cubebusinessmedia.com

