Guy Belleau appointed Chief Operating Officer of ArcelorMittal Mining Canada

"I am pleased to welcome Guy within our renewed management team. Our goal is to become a world reference in the safe and efficient production of iron ore by 2024 and having Guy on our team is a major asset to help us reach this goal. We are proud to be able to count on his vast experience in the mining industry to carry out our major transformation project", stated Mapi Mobwano.

"It is a great privilege to take on the challenge of our transformation project with such an inspiring team and with such competent and committed employees. I am determined to foster dialogue at all levels to continue to improve the way we do things and to truly become the best in the world", stated Guy Belleau.

Mr. Belleau has over 30 years of experience in the mining industry. Prior to joining the ArcelorMittal team, he was General Manager of the Horne 5 mine at Falco Resources. Previously, he worked with companies such as Goldcorp and Xstrata, where he was involved in mining operations management, engineering and mine construction project management. Guy Belleau is a graduate of Laval University in mining engineering. He is currently Chairman of the Board of Directors of Quebec's Institut national des mines.

About ArcelorMittal Infrastructure Canada G.P. and ArcelorMittal Mining Canada G.P.

Subsidiaries of ArcelorMittal, the largest steel producer in the world and among the top five producers of iron ore products globally, ArcelorMittal Infrastructure Canada G.P. ("AMIC") and ArcelorMittal Mining Canada G.P. ("AMMC") are two complementary entities operating on Quebec's North Shore. AMIC ensures the transport of concentrate between Mont-Wright and Port-Cartier, and operates a seaport in Port-Cartier to transport and ship AMMC's products to four continents. AMMC produces iron oxide concentrate and pellets for the steel market. The two companies employ approximately 2,500 people, making ArcelorMittal the largest employer in the North Shore region.

SOURCE ArcelorMittal Exploitation minière Canada s.e.n.c.

For further information: Anne-Marie Dontigny, Senior consultant, Communications, ArcelorMittal Mining Canada G.P., [email protected]