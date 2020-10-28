Guru Organic Energy Corp. Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting, Consolidation of Common Shares and Name Change

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE U.S. OR TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES./

TORONTO, Oct 28, 2020 /CNW/ - GURU Organic Energy Corp. (formerly Mira X Acquisition Corp.) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its annual general and special meeting held on October 28, 2020 (the "Meeting"), shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") approved all matters brought before them, including: (i) the increase of the number of directors of the Company from three (3) to six (6) upon the effective time (the "Effective Time") of the completion of the proposed qualifying transaction with 6384269 Canada Inc. ("GURU"); (ii) approval of an omnibus incentive plan and the incentive stock option limit for omnibus plan participants working or resident in the United States to be effective as of the Effective Time; (iii) the name change of the Company to "GURU Organic Energy Corp." (the "Name Change"); (iv) the consolidation of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Commons Shares") on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation Common Share for every 83.846 pre-consolidation Common Shares (the "Consolidation"); (v) the continuance (the "Continuance") of the Company from the Province of Ontario into the Federal jurisdiction of Canada in accordance with the Canada Business Corporations Act; and (vi) the ratification of the new general by-laws of the Company following the Continuance.

All annual matters that were put before Shareholders at the Meeting were approved, including the election of directors to serve before and after the Effective Time, and appointment of the Company's auditor.

Additional information concerning the Meeting is available in the Company's management information circular dated September 28, 2020.

Consolidation of Common Shares and Name Change

Following the conclusion of the Meeting, the Company filed articles of amendment with the Ontario Ministry of Government Services to effect the Consolidation and the Name Change.

The completion of the qualifying transaction with GURU is expected to occur on October 29, 2020.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws regarding the Company and its businesses, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to completion of the proposed business combination with GURU, the implementation of an omnibus incentive plan, the Continuance of the Company and other factors. Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of each entity, and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of each entity believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies. Although Mira X has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Mira X does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Cautionary Statement

Completion of the proposed transaction with GURU is subject to a number of conditions. There can be no assurance that the proposed transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the filing statement prepared in connection with the proposed transaction, any information released or received with respect to the proposed transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the TSX Venture Exchange. has in any way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE GURU Organic Energy Corp. (formerly Mira X Acquisition Corp.)

For further information: GURU Organic Energy Corp., Aaron Wolfe, Telephone:(416) 972-6323