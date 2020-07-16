Gulf Stream Marine Pursues its Strategic Expansion with the Asset Acquisition of Coastal Cargo of Texas Inc. and Gulf Coast Storage Inc.

HOUSTON, TX, July 16, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Gulf Stream Marine, Inc. ("GSM") announced today that it is expanding its footprint with two additional terminals, namely the Care terminal at the Port of Houston in Texas, and the Port of Pascagoula in Mississippi, through an asset acquisition from Coastal Cargo of Texas Inc. and Gulf Coast Storage Inc., respectively.

GSM is pleased to expand its partnership with the Port of Houston and is looking forward to its new partnership with the Port of Pascagoula. These two strategically located marine terminals complement GSM's growing network throughout the U.S. Gulf, now operating in ten terminals in three Gulf Coast States. These operations have a long history in the U.S. Gulf and, like GSM, have built a strong reputation in stevedoring and cargo handling expertise. The Care terminal in Houston is a 30-acre facility focused on handling steel products and bulk cargoes. The terminal in Pascagoula provides services to forest products and steel customers and has the potential to accommodate other cargoes.

"We are extremely pleased to add these two terminals to our fast-growing U.S. Gulf network. We are always looking for ways to extend our service offering and to leverage our cargo handling expertise to help our customers access new markets," explained Michel Miron, GSM's Executive Vice-President. "We are also marking our arrival in Mississippi, further strengthening our diverse service offering in the Gulf Coast region."

About GSM

GSM is a leading U.S. Gulf cargo handling, stevedoring and terminal operator specializing in handling wind energy components, general, bulk and breakbulk cargoes and is headquartered in Houston, Texas, operating in 11 terminals at 6 ports.

SOURCE Gulf Stream Marine

