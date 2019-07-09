Guinness World Records™ Title Attempt for Longest Calzone at Vaughan Pizza Fest at Revel Park

VAUGHAN, ON, July 9, 2019 /CNW/ - North America's largest pizza festival celebrates its four-year anniversary as one of the premier events of Ontario's festival season. Saputo Presents the Vaughan Pizza Fest is a family friendly weekend of pizza, drinks and live entertainment. Guests can indulge in over 30 different pizzas that will be available from pizzerias across Ontario.

For the first time, on Sunday July 14th, the Vaughan Pizza Fest team, consisting of pizza makers from across Ontario, will attempt to set the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the longest calzone. Do not miss this major, historic moment!

WHERE

Revel Park, Vaughan ON

Highway 7 and 400 (Formerly, Interchange Park)



WHEN

Sunday July 14th, 2019

12PM – 3PM



