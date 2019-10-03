Guides to the Federal Election are in the Mail
Elections Canada
Oct 03, 2019, 12:03 ET
Oct. 3, 2019
- Elections Canada has mailed a Guide to the Federal Election to each household in Canada.
- In the Guide, electors are reminded that if they have not received a voter information card showing their correct name and address, they should take steps to register or update their registration.
- Before 6:00 p.m. local time on Tuesday, October 15, electors can register or update their address using Elections Canada's Online Voter Registration Service, or by visiting their local Elections Canada office.
- The Guide also provides information on the voter identification requirements, including the pieces of identification accepted at the polls.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
