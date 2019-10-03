Guides to the Federal Election are in the Mail

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 3, 2019 /CNW/ -

Elections Canada has mailed a Guide to the Federal Election to each household in Canada .

In the Guide, electors are reminded that if they have not received a voter information card showing their correct name and address, they should take steps to register or update their registration.

Before 6:00 p.m. local time on Tuesday, October 15 , electors can register or update their address using Elections Canada's Online Voter Registration Service, or by visiting their local Elections Canada office.

The Guide also provides information on the voter identification requirements, including the pieces of identification accepted at the polls.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

