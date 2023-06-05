Guides to the Federal By-elections in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce-Westmount, Oxford, Winnipeg South Centre and Portage-Lisgar Are in the Mail Français
- Elections Canada has mailed a guide to each household in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce–Westmount (Quebec), Oxford (Ontario), Winnipeg South Centre (Manitoba) and Portage–Lisgar (Manitoba), where by-elections are taking place.
- The guide reminds electors that if they have not received a voter information card showing their correct name and address, they should take steps to register or update their registration.
- Electors in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce–Westmount, Oxford, Winnipeg South Centre and Portage–Lisgar have several options to register or update their registration before the deadline, Tuesday, June 13, 6:00 p.m. (local time):
- We encourage electors to use Election Canada's Online Voter Registration Service to register or update their address.
- Electors can also contact their Elections Canada office to register or update their registration.
- Electors who wish to vote at an advance poll can register or update their registration at their assigned advance polling station just before they vote. Advance polls are open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. from Friday, June 9, to Monday, June 12.
- Electors who have not registered by Tuesday, June 13, 6:00 p.m. (local time), may register at their assigned polling station just before they vote on election day. For faster service at the polls, they can enter their information online and print a pre-filled registration certificate that they can bring and sign when they go to vote.
- The guide also provides information about voter identification requirements, including the pieces of ID accepted at the polls.
- Electors who want information about the health and safety measures in place at voting locations during these by-elections should visit elections.ca or call 1-800-463-6868.
- Elections Canada is hiring election workers to fill various paid positions in these federal by-elections. Those interested in making an impact in their community can apply online at elections.ca or contact their returning officer for more information.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
