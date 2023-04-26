TORONTO, April 26, 2023 /CNW/ - The Sex Information & Education Council of Canada (SIECCAN) is pleased to announce the release of the Guidelines for Integrating Gender-Based Violence Prevention within School-Based Comprehensive Sexual Health Education.

Gender-based violence (GBV) is a form of gender discrimination that violates fundamental human rights. Approximately 1 in 3 adolescents in Canada report experiencing dating violence; 35% of 2SLGBTQ+ youth in schools experience physical harassment due to their sexual orientation or gender identity.1,2

SIECCAN releases Gender-Based Violence prevention Guidelines and Benchmarks for sexual health education Guidelines for Integrating Gender-Based Violence Prevention within School-Based Comprehensive Sexual Health Education

Sexual health education can equip youth with information and skills to understand and prevent GBV. Sexual health education can reduce negative attitudes that contribute to GBV and improve knowledge and skills that act as protective factors.

The Guidelines for Integrating GBV Prevention within School-Based Comprehensive Sexual Health Education include:

the key components, principles, research, and recommendations to deliver comprehensive sexual health education with a focus on GBV prevention.

background information on GBV and the important role that sexual health education can play in reducing and preventing GBV.

recommendations for policies that can create structural support for effectively incorporating GBV prevention into sexual health education programs.

age/grade Benchmarks for integrating GBV prevention in sexual health education. The Benchmarks use a building block approach to learning about GBV prevention concepts such as autonomy and consent, relationships, and gender norms, roles and stereotypes, among others.

Funded by Women and Gender Equality Canada, the Guidelines were informed by an extensive consultation with people working in the field of GBV prevention and sexual health education, the input of expert Working and Review Groups representing diverse fields, and research and discussions with young people about their sexual health education needs.

1. Exner-Cortens, D , Baker, E , & Craig, W (2023) Canadian adolescents' experiences of dating violence: Associations with social power imbalances Journal of interpersonal violence, 38(1- 2), 1762-1786 2. Peter, T , Campbell, C P , & Taylor, C (2021) Still in every class in every school: Final report on the second climate survey on homophobia, biphobia, and transphobia in Canadian schools Toronto, ON: Egale

The Sex Information & Education Council of Canada (SIECCAN) is a not-for-profit charitable organization established in 1964 that works with health professionals, educators, community organizations, governments, and corporate partners to promote sexual and reproductive health, SIECCAN's work is overseen by a ten-member Board of Directors.

