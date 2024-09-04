Celebrating 4 Iconic Trends and Revolutionizing the Fashion Watch Industry

MIDDLEBURY, Conn., Sept. 4, 2024 /CNW/ -- GUESS Watches, the globally renowned fashion timepiece brand, proudly commemorates four decades of unparallel style influence and innovation in the fashion industry. Established in 1984 as a pioneer in the fashion watch revolution, GUESS Watches led the way in transforming watch fashion while altering watch functionality. They evolved the watch from a mere timekeeping tool to a stylish accessory that provides the time.

GUESS WATCHES CELEBRATES 40 YEARS OF FASHION AUTHORITY

Throughout the last 40 years, GUESS Watches has remained a trailblazer in the world of watchmaking, introducing iconic trends that have left an indelible mark on the fashion landscape. Among the many trends that GUESS Watches has championed, four stand out as timeless classics: Animal, Denim, Logo, and Stones. From bold leopard prints to rugged denim textures, from sleek logo motifs to dazzling stone embellishments, these trends have become emblematic of the GUESS Watches aesthetic, embodying the brand's spirit of daring innovation and uncompromising style.

"GUESS Watches has always been more than just a timepiece – it's a statement of style and individuality", said Ann Marie Santo, Vice President Global Marketing at GUESS Watches. "As we celebrate 40 years of fashion authority, we are proud to honor the iconic trends that have defined our brand and inspired generations of fashion enthusiasts."

GUESS Watches has continually redefined the boundaries of timepiece design, blending fashion-forward aesthetics with precision engineering. With each collection, GUESS Watches invites wearers to express their unique sense of style, empowering them to make a bold statement wherever they go.

The highly anticipated 40th Anniversary Special Edition Capsule Collection will officially launch in Fall 2024. The Signature silhouette, proudly called "ICONIC 40th," is brilliantly designed and executed as a dynamic multi-function with overstated pushers for fashionable functionality. The recycled steel case is a canvas highlighting unique plating innovation and stone embellishments, and the dial is embossed with a subtle symbolic detail at the 4 o'clock hour as a nod to the milestone anniversary. A commemorative case back etched in the brand's iconic red acknowledges their 40 years of fashion authority. This special edition collection is offered with an elevated box, making it a keepsake for every watch enthusiast.

About GUESS Watches

Introduced to the world in 1984, GUESS Watches are designed to appeal to fashion-driven consumers around the world. The authority in fashion watches with innovative and on-trend designs GUESS Watches is distributed worldwide in department stores, specialty stores, and GUESS lifestyle stores.

