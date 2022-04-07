Guelph General Hospital to reduce medical waste with $180,000 donation from Alectra

World Health Day, founded by the World Health Organization (WHO), is celebrated annually to spread awareness on a specific health topic of concern. Alectra is celebrating this year's theme "our planet, our health" by contributing $180,000 to support Guelph General Hospital reduce the amount of medical waste that is sent to landfills, and to reduce costs.

"Our focus on environmental and social responsibility is critical to our company's success, and we're very pleased to support Guelph General Hospital to help with its environmental goals, and to benefit our planet," said Brian Bentz, President and CEO, Alectra Inc. "We look forward to discovering new possibilities in the communities we serve so we can support local waste-reduction programs like this Guelph General Hospital initiative."

The new sterilization container system will help Guelph General Hospital save money by eliminating single-use disposable wraps traditionally used to protect the sanitization of surgical instruments, thereby significantly reducing medical waste. Additionally, these containers are ergonomically designed which makes handling the equipment easier for hospital staff.

"We are so thankful for this wonderful donation from Alectra as part of The Foundation of Guelph General Hospital's $34 million Together, We Care campaign," said Suzanne Bone, the Foundation's CEO. "It's so important, as every piece of patient care equipment we purchase is funded by donations from the community. Alectra's gift will help us keep staff and patients safe while supporting our focus on environmental sustainability. We're most grateful."

In addition to its three-year $180,000 contribution to Guelph General Hospital, Alectra will contribute over $105,000 to Guelph community programs in 2022 through its #AlectraCARES Community Support Program.

To learn more about Alectra's commitment to its communities and the planet, please visit https://www.alectra.com/alectracares.

About Alectra's Family of Companies

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow's energy future.

About The Foundation of Guelph General Hospital

At Guelph General Hospital, every piece of equipment used in the direct care of patients comes from a community donor. Not all essential costs are covered by government funding and local community support is essential to the ongoing work of a hospital. The Foundation of Guelph General Hospital works with donors to make this community support possible. Since it began in 1987, close to $100 million has been raised to help save lives and improve health.

