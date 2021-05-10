GuardTree Launches Innovative Subscription-Based Warranty for Used Car Owners in Ontario

GuardTree Is The First Company To Launch A Product Of This Kind In Canada

Subcribers Can Activate, Upgrade And Cancel Their Membership Anytime

Members Benefit From A Unique Carbon Offset Program That Neutralizes The Annual Equivalent Of CO2 Caused By Driving

To share this release socially use: https://bit.ly/3xJxGag

For images, please click here

TORONTO, May 10, 2021 /CNW/ - GuardTree, Canada's first and only subscription-based direct to consumer warranty company for used cars, today announced its launch in Ontario. The first of its kind, GuardTree's groundbreaking model enables customers to conveniently purchase and activate affordable warranty protection for their used car online in minutes, covering expensive breakdowns and repairs once the manufacturer's warranty has expired. The company's monthly subscription membership revolutionizes used car protection with easy accessibility, affordable prices, flexible cancellation and the ability to use any locally licensed repair shop when needed.

"More consumers are shifting towards buying used cars privately, and that is especially true in the current climate where people are relying on private transport to get around safely," said Jeff Schulz, EVP, GuardTree. "We noticed a glaring gap in extended warranty offerings for these buyers and no easy way for them to purchase reliable protection. GuardTree is fundamentally changing the way this underserved market obtains worry-free protection by breaking down barriers like access, cost and long-term commitments so everyone can feel confident and protected on the road."

Disrupting the market, GuardTree offers full transparency with upfront pricing and customizable plans. Membership ranges from $49.95 to $79.95 a month, providing customers with convenient options for every budget, whether you are buying or selling a car privately, or already own a used car. GuardTree's warranty empowers customers with the ultimate peace of mind, covering most electrical and mechanical repairs and parts, including multimedia, electric vehicle (EV) and hybrid vehicle components as well as roadside assistance, car rental benefits, and trip interruption benefits.

As a socially responsible company, GuardTree has partnered with Offsetters, one of Canada's leading carbon management solutions companies, to create a high-quality offsetting program for GuardTree subscribers. A portion of each customer's warranty subscription goes towards neutralizing the equivalent amount of greenhouse gases the average Canadian driver emits in a year. On behalf of each subscriber, GuardTree will then purchase carbon offsetting credits that match this amount.

"Social purpose is ingrained in everything we do at GuardTree, from our unique carbon offsetting program to being available to ride-sharing and electric or hybrid vehicle owners," said Shulz. "We wanted to ensure our product is not only convenient and accessible, but also has a positive environmental impact in an industry typically associated with carbon pollution."

Currently, GuardTree provides extended warranties for vehicles licensed in Ontario, covering up to 13 model years for the most popular car brands. Ridesharing car owners and drivers are also eligible for GuardTree. More information on expansion across Canada to follow.

About GuardTree

GuardTree is the first subscription-based online warranty company for used cars in Canada. Launched in Ontario in 2021, GuardTree is on a mission to make used car warranties accessible and flexible for all Canadians while putting social purpose at the forefront with its unique carbon offsetting program. They have created a convenient and easy way to instantly purchase, activate, and manage extended warranties online when factory warranty has expired. GuardTree's Used Car Warranty covers major electrical and mechanical repairs and includes additional benefits. Leading with environmental responsibility, a part of every member's monthly subscription fee goes directly towards offsetting greenhouse gas emissions caused by driving. For more information visit www.guardtree.ca.

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:

Follow GuardTree on Facebook and @guardtree_inc on Instagram

SOURCE GuardTree

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: April Lim, Senior Publicist, Corus Entertainment on behalf of GuardTree, 416.860.4216, [email protected]; Amanda Tracey, Communications Specialist, GuardTree, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.guardtree.ca/

