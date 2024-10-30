GuardMe International Insurance, Points for School partner to provide innovative funding option for students and institutions

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada's leading provider of student health and wellness service and support, GuardMe, today announced a partnership with Points for School, a new company which enables student to use anyone's loyalty points to fund their education.

"Furthering our mission to assist all students and educational institutions, this partnership provides a new source of funding for all students," said Keith Segal, President and Global CEO of GuardMe. "We recognize that funding is major barrier to access, persistence and completion of post-secondary education in Canada. Points for School provides a unique new source of funding for every type of student: domestic, international and from direct-entry to mature."

Student funding veteran, Suzanne Tyson, will lead the enterprise and bring additional innovations to this venture. "I've been helping students find funds for their education for nearly two decades," said Tyson, CEO of Points for School. "It's exciting to partner with GuardMe, a Canadian icon in the international student insurance space. GuardMe's care and commitment to international students will now be extended to all domestic students and their families."

Clark Hortsing, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at GuardMe immediately recognized the value and importance of a program like Points for School. "We're continuously looking for ways to add value to our educational partnerships and support for our student communities," said Hortsing. "Financial stress can lead to a variety of negative emotional, physical and academic outcomes. We know Points for School will help alleviate some of the pressure, and we're eager to expand well beyond this inaugural offering."

The 2024-2025 academic year is proving more challenging than ever for students and the families who support them. GuardMe and Points for School are committed to finding new and innovative solutions to reduce those challenges.

About GuardMe International Insurance

GuardMe International Insurance specializes in providing health and wellness solutions for students, staff, and faculty at over 300 public and private universities, colleges, school boards and language training organizations across Canada. Our dedicated team understands the unique challenges faced by international students and how unexpected medical or mental health issues can disrupt their educational journey. We enable students, faculty and staff to travel the world safely while enriching their lives through international study. Our genuine concern is reflected in the multiple solutions we have developed to ensure their well-being whatever the circumstances.

About Points for School

Points for School enables students to use anyone's loyalty points to fund their education. Recognizing that funding challenges go well beyond paying for tuition, Points for School has created a financial literacy curriculum entitled Ways to Pay for School. Points for School's Perks program incorporates a curated list of resources, programs and other opportunities which will assist students before, during and after their educational journey.

Learn more about Points for School: www.PointsforSchool.com.

