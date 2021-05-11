Guardian Capital Virtually Opens The Market

Guardian Fundamental All Country Equity ETF (TSX: GGAC ) and Guardian Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (TSX: GGEM ) feature the unique investment approach of GCLP affiliate, GuardCap Asset Management Limited, whose uncompromising, high-conviction portfolios are comprised of 25-30 high-quality companies capable of sustainable, above-average growth. Guardian Canadian Bond ETF (TSX: GCBD ) and Guardian Canadian Sector Controlled Equity Fund (TSX: GCSC ) offer access to innovative and differentiated Canadian strategies and are managed by veteran GCLP institutional investment managers. The portfolios are the result of in-depth and repeatable research processes that surface high-quality companies, minimize risk and aim to offer sustainable income and returns.

GCLP is a subsidiary of Guardian Capital Group Limited, a diversified financial services company founded in 1962, with C$46 billion of assets under management and C$22 billion of assets under administration as of December 31, 2020.

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Angela Shim, [email protected]