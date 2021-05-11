Guardian Capital Virtually Opens The Market
May 11, 2021, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, May 11, 2021 /CNW/ - George Mavroudis, President and CEO, Guardian Capital Group Limited, Barry Gordon, Managing Director, Head of Canadian Retail Asset Management and members of their team joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Funds Customer Success, TMX Group, to open the market to celebrate the launch of four additions to Guardian Capital LP's (GCLP) suite of actively managed Exchange Traded Funds (ETF), offering retail access to these solutions in Canada for the first time.
Guardian Fundamental All Country Equity ETF (TSX: GGAC) and Guardian Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (TSX: GGEM) feature the unique investment approach of GCLP affiliate, GuardCap Asset Management Limited, whose uncompromising, high-conviction portfolios are comprised of 25-30 high-quality companies capable of sustainable, above-average growth. Guardian Canadian Bond ETF (TSX: GCBD) and Guardian Canadian Sector Controlled Equity Fund (TSX: GCSC) offer access to innovative and differentiated Canadian strategies and are managed by veteran GCLP institutional investment managers. The portfolios are the result of in-depth and repeatable research processes that surface high-quality companies, minimize risk and aim to offer sustainable income and returns.
GCLP is a subsidiary of Guardian Capital Group Limited, a diversified financial services company founded in 1962, with C$46 billion of assets under management and C$22 billion of assets under administration as of December 31, 2020.
