TORONTO, July 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Chris Winchell, Senior Vice-President and Head of Distribution, Guardian Capital LP ("Guardian)", and his team joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of the Guardian Ultra-Short Canadian T-Bill Fund (TSX: GCTB) and the Guardian Ultra-Short U.S. T-Bill Fund (TSX: GUTB.U).

Guardian Capital LP is the manager and portfolio manager of the Guardian Capital Funds and Guardian Capital ETFs, with capabilities that span a range of asset classes, geographic regions and specialty mandates.

Guardian Capital LP Opens the Market Tuesday, July 11, 2023

These two new Funds are designed to provide investors with interest income and access to low-risk, high-quality cash alternatives by investing primarily in short-term Canadian and U.S. treasury bills.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Angela Shim, [email protected]