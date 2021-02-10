VICTORIAVILLE, QC, Feb. 10, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - GTX announces the establishment of a strategic advisory committee, comprising business people with extensive and varied experience, to support the company's rapid expansion. The committee will be meeting regularly with the founders and current owners of GTX, to discuss the company's various strategic, financial and human capital considerations.

https://gtx.global/

Advisory committee members:

Luc Jobin: Corporate director, Mr. Jobin currently sits on the boards of Hydro-Québec, Gildan and British American Tobacco. He has also been at the helm of major public companies as president and CEO, particularly Canadian National and Imperial Tobacco.





Marie-Josée Lamothe: Corporate director, President of Tandem International and Professor of Practice at McGill University, Ms. Lamothe serves on a number of boards, including Alimentation Couche-Tard/Circle K, Desjardins Group, Lightspeed, Eddify/NDT and GHGSat.





Claude Breton: Vice-President, Public Affairs and Corporate Social Responsibility, at National Bank of Canada. Mr. Breton is also senior vice-chair of the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec and a member of the advisory committee for the Institut du Québec.

GTX founders and owners:

Yan Gagnon: Chief Executive Officer





Danny Angers: Chief Growth Officer





: Chief Growth Officer Jimmy Angers : Chief Innovation Officer

The company was established in 2004 and its founders, who are all under 40, still run the business. GTX is an advanced platform for remote data processing. It leverages cellular connectivity and artificial intelligence for application in various fields, including the outdoors and security industries. The company's head office is located in Victoriaville. GTX has some 400 workers in Quebec, the United States, Europe and Asia, and its business is experiencing rapid growth.

