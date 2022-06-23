Piloting in the Greater Toronto Area, the Walmart Now service provides customers with the opportunity to shop from Walmart's wide assortment of fresh groceries, pantry and household essentials like pet, baby and personal care items, snacks and more with delivery in as fast as 30 minutes. It's the latest example of how Walmart is unlocking its stores capabilities and leveraging its existing footprint to enhance its omnichannel experience for customers and provide more choice.

"Launching Walmart Now, our new Canadian convenience offering featuring our quickest delivery speeds, is proof that Walmart Canada is here to drive change in the eCommerce space," said Laurent Duray, Chief eCommerce Officer, Walmart Canada. "We're nimble, we're determined and we're here to change the way Canadians shop online with Walmart. Piloting 30-minute delivery is a milestone in our roadmap to making it faster, easier and more convenient than ever to shop with us."

Powered by Instacart, a leading grocery technology company in North America the pilot will leverage Walmart's existing network of stores to make this fast, convenience-based option possible for about 40% of Greater Toronto Area households. Nearly 4,000 of Walmart's most-shopped items will be available to customers through Walmart Now, allowing customers to access the essentials they need faster than ever, picked and delivered from 10 existing Walmart locations. Instacart uses Carrot Storefront, part of the Instacart Platform suite of enterprise-grade technology solutions, to enable Walmart Now.

"We're proud to grow our relationship with Walmart Canada to launch Walmart Now - a streamlined way for Canadian customers to access the groceries and goods they need from Walmart in as fast as 30-minutes," said Chris Rogers, Vice President of Retail at Instacart. "Customers today expect convenience and quick delivery paired with broad selection. We know these components are fundamental as retailers seek to build the best online grocery experience for their customers. By collaborating with leading retailers like Walmart and providing Instacart Platform solutions that are purpose-built for grocery, we're making it easier for retailers to get customers exactly what they need, when they need it."

Introducing a 30-minute delivery pilot for customers through the Walmart Now service is the latest way Walmart Canada is investing to make its omnichannel experience the best in Canada, including:

Unlocking its store assortment to make more than 65,000 items, including apparel basics, toys, personal care and housecleaning essentials, available through online grocery pickup

Enabling customers to pick up their orders faster than ever before through Express Pickup and Mobile Check-In, available nationally

Establishing 2-Hour Delivery across Canada in select markets, with same-day and next-day delivery available across the country, reaching 85% of Canadian households

Repurposing existing space in stores to enhance its online grocery option, like integrating new state-of-the-art technology in its Scarborough West store to help associates pick orders 6 times faster than a traditional sales floor

Customers within the pilot area can access this premium offering of delivery in as fast as 30 minutes from Walmart Now through WalmartCanada.ca and Instacart's Convenience Hub at www.instacart.ca/store/hub/convenience.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca, is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada was recently recognized as a LinkedIn Top Company of 2021 and was also named one of Canada's most popular brands (based on Google searches). Walmart Canada has made a commitment to regeneration – focusing on equitable opportunity, sustainability, community, ethics and integrity. Since 1994, Walmart Canada has raised over $500 million to support communities across Canada. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 800 national, regional, and local retail brands to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 70,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of busy people and families to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for more than 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders for customers on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company, and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com. For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com/.

