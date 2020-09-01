GTA Local Business and Artists Activate Main Streets!

In only two weeks, over 20 BIAs submitted requests for free public art coaching, artist introductions, fee subsidies, promotional support and a chance to win prizes to scale their ideas over the pandemic recovery period.

The 42 new artworks currently underway were brought to life in collaboration with 25 local creatives; many of whom identify as emerging or BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Colour) artists who have been impacted by a loss of income over the pandemic.

"The pandemic has changed our everyday life, but we can still appreciate art and being outdoors with others." -Jieun June Kim, participating artist

"We believe that placemaking has the power to help revitalize our main streets, and plays a vital role in a holistic, local economic recovery plan" -Tasneem Bandukwala, Gerrard India Bazaar BIA.

Activations are as diverse as the communities hosting them, including locally inspired sidewalk decals (Downtown Yonge, Fairbank Village, Danforth Mosaic); temporary ground murals (Leslieville); window exhibits with illustrated stories of local BIPOC community members (Riverside); painted benches (Port Credit); and cultural walks (Gerrard India Bazaar and Cabbagetown).

"In collaboration with two Asian-Canadian artists, we're adding beauty to the local experience, and celebrating the unique culture of the area." -Lucia Huang, Chinatown BIA.

For Natalie Hart with Malton BIA, hosting a crosswalk mural and other artwork near Westwood Square, "the Art Challenge is a way of bringing hope, vibrancy and beauty to our gathering places."

Follow @stepsinitiative and #mainstreetartchallenge on Instagram or Facebook to experience online activations throughout September 2020.

STEPS is a Canadian-based public art organization that fosters dynamic, inclusive and resilient communities through one-of-a-kind art initiatives and engagement strategies realized in collaboration with their artist roster and through calls-for-artists.

Photo/interview opportunity with STEPS and Leslieville BIA:

3:15pm Tuesday September 1, 2020

1097 Queen Street East, Toronto

Photo/interview opportunity with STEPS, Riverside BIA, artists and community:

4pm Tuesday September 1, 2020

700 Queen Street East, Toronto

Digital Media Kit.

Activation Map.

SOURCE The STEPS Initiative

For further information: interviews: Alexis Kane Speer, 416-366-6565x3, [email protected]